Time To Cool Off, Epic Waters Reopens May 29

Grand Prairie- Temperatures are rising outside and school is officially out for the summer. Parents and their kids are going stir crazy and looking for ways to burn energy while staying cool. This Friday, May 29, Epic Waters in Grand Prairie is reopening and we have the details! Hours will be 10 am – 9 pm.

Capacity at Epic Waters will be reduced in order for the park to comply with social distancing and orders from Governor Abbott. So, if you’re planning to go, purchase your admission tickets online in advance. Tickets at the door are not guaranteed and depend on availability. A waitlist will be started, if tickets are sold out for a particular day. The good news, reduced capacity means less lines for rides!

If you’re an annual or season pass holder you must reserve your admission at https://app.waitwhile.com/welcome/epicwaters or an call 972-337-3141. This ensures your spot in the waterpark while maintaining social distancing standards. Due to capacity limitations, admission into the waterpark is not guaranteed without reserving your spot.

Guest Screenings

Guests will be required to answer two questions:

Are you feeling ill or showing any symptoms of COVID-19?

Have you been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days?

If anyone in your party is feeling ill, please stay home and choose to visit the park another time.

In an effort to reduce contact, Epic Waters encourages guests to use contactless payments. Apple Pay and Google Pay are available inside Admissions, at the Hungry Wave Café, and at Longboards Bar.

Weather permitting the outdoor wave pool will be open, as well as other attractions. Due to restrictions from the state of Texas the arcade will remain closed.

Bring Your Own PPE

Remember to bring your confirmation email to the park, either printed or on a mobile device.

Be aware there are new guidelines in place to maintain social distancing. Guests are encouraged to bring their own personal protective equipment (PPE) to use during their visit. Masks are recommended, unless you are in the water.

