Ellis County Reports 127 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized

COVID Hospitalizations And Deaths Rising In Ellis County

Tonight as we tell 2020 good riddance, our thoughts and prayers are with those suffering from COVID-19 both at home and in the hospital. A huge thank you to the first responders, healthcare workers, cleaning staff and everyone that’s keeping the hospitals running.

Ellis County updated their COVID-19 dashboard this evening at 6:05 pm to show 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county. Twenty five of those patients are in the ICU and 102 are on a MedSurg floor. Out of 30 ICU beds (currently operating on surge plan), 29 are occupied. Also, with 235 hospital beds in the county, 209 are currently occupied.

As hospitalizations are rising, so are COVID-19 fatalities. Ellis County’s dashboard is showing 183 deaths, but DSHS reports 174 deaths. There’s typically a discrepancy in the data from DSHS vs. Ellis County which is sometimes due to a lag in reporting. Ellis County shows 636 active COVID-19 cases, but DSHS shows 855 active COVID cases.

Breakdown by city per Ellis County: Avalon 2; Bardwell 2; Ennis 86; Ferris 16; Forreston 5; Glenn Heights 15; Italy 14; Maypearl 6; Midlothian 113; Milford 1; Ovilla 2; Palmer 16; Red Oak 64; Venus 3; Waxahachie 289; Unknown 2.

Also, today there was such a high demand for COVID-19 tests, Midlothian reported the wait time was over an hour at the senior center. Due to the holidays, the COVID-19 test center at the Midlothian Senior Center is closed until January 5, 2021. To find another testing locations, call your healthcare provider, local urgent care centers, CVS pharmacy or visit www.gotgettested.com.

COVID-19 Vaccination Information

To get a vaccine, use the online map of #COVID19TX vaccine providers to find and call one near you. Map: https://bit.ly/2WSDFZ2

Vaccine supply is limited but providers receive more vaccines each week. It will take some time to vaccinate everyone in these priority groups.

Learn more about who can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas: https://bit.ly/3hsQKlo

For all Texas COVID-19 vaccine information, go to dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx

