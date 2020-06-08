Ellis County COVID-19 Update, Four New Cases

June 8, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of four additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 392 cases of COVID-19, including 317 recoveries.

These four cases of COVID-19 include a 29 year-old male of Ennis, a 26 year-old male and 32 year-old male of Red Oak, and a 90 year-old male resident of Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Waxahachie.

As of today, DSHS has reported 5,695 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

Free COVID-19 Mobile Testing In Ellis County Tomorrow

Date: Tuesday, June 9th

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Location: Waxahachie Civic Center – 2000 Civic Center Ln, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Schedule your appointment by phone or online. Registration begins 24-hours before the testing date.

Call- (512) 883-2400

Online: https://txcovidtest.org/

With coordination through the State of Texas, Ellis County is hosting a FREE mobile testing location. All tests administered are by appointment only. Eligible residents will drive to the testing location upon the time of the scheduled appointment and be notified by phone of the results.

To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19:

o Fever and/or chills

o Cough (Dry or Productive)

o Fatigue

o Body aches/muscle or joint pain

o Shortness of Breath

o Sore Throat

o Headaches

o Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

o Nasal Congestion

o Loss of Taste and/or Smell

