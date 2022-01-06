Ellis County COVID-19 Risk Level Raised To “Severe Risk”

Facebook

Ellis County Reports 3,031 Active COVID-19 Cases

While COVID-19 cases in Ellis County are at an all time high with 3,031 active cases and a positivity rate of 38.3%, local officials aren’t sounding the alarm or urging caution. So, unless you’re following your local news source or monitoring the COVID data on the DSHS dashboard, you might not realize COVID-19 cases in Ellis County are the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Data from the Texas Tribune shows Ellis County has reported 2900 new cases the last 14 days.

*Remember these are the cases as reported by labs, these numbers do not include home tests.

Today, Covid Act Now raised the risk level in Ellis County to the highest level “severe risk”. In order to assess risk levels, Covid Act Now uses six key metrics: daily new cases (incidence), infection rate (RT) and positive test rate—assess a location’s overall risk level. The other three—ICU capacity used, % vaccinated and vulnerability—reflect a location’s ability to protect itself and recover from COVID. This COVID risk framework was developed between Covid Act Now with help from the Harvard Global Health Institute and Harvard Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics.

Covid Act Now data shows 159.5 daily new cases per 100,000 in Ellis County, with an infection rate of 1.71.

Also, according to data from Covid Act Now, Ellis County is behind the state average for fully vaccinated people with 50.2% vs. statewide average 57.2%.

Ellis County has 45 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of today (1/6/22). Eight of those patients are in the ICU and 37 are on a MedSurg unit. Since the pandemic began in 2020, Ellis County reports 494 COVID-19 fatalities.

Midlothian ISD Active Cases

Yesterday classes resumed at Midlothian ISD and throughout Ellis County, and on Day 1 the dashboard showed 109 active COVID cases. Today, Midlothian ISD Dashboard reflects 126 active COVID cases. (For comparison, Waxahachie ISD shows 136 active cases today) Some students in MISD returned from winter break and due to staffing shortages, spent their first day in a combined class with other students in their grade. Parents expressed concern after learning their children were in a crowded classroom with 30 students.

MISD reported problems updating their website yesterday, so COVID numbers aren’t visible on the website. Parents are being notified via email with a link that reflects the latest active case numbers by campus.

For those looking to get a COVID-19 test at the MISD Multipurpose stadium the earliest slots available are on Monday January 10. You can find information on other testing sites, vaccination sites and monoclonal antibody therapy on the Ellis County website.