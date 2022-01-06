Dallas County Reports Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Facebook

Dallas County Reports All Time High New COVID-19 Cases

No, that’s not a typo. Today, Dallas County reports 6,310 additional positive cases COVID-19. Of those, 4,951 are confirmed cases and 1,063 are probable cases. This is by far the highest one day new cases total in Dallas County to date. Currently, DSHS estimates there are 39,791 active COVID-19 cases in Dallas County.

“Today’s numbers are 6,310 new cases and 12 deaths. This is the highest total number of new cases we’ve ever reported for one day. Keep in mind that these numbers do not include home test kits, which are being increasingly used by those who can find them. We continue to open new test sites as quickly as possible. It’s very important to know your status. If you feel sick, stay home from work or school until you can get tested and receive your results to help us control the spread.

Dallas County Hospitalizations Double Over 2 Weeks

With the number of people in hospital care in Dallas County doubling during the past two weeks, and with the new UT Southwestern medical model coming out today stating that by the end of the month, we’ll likely have more people in the hospital in both Dallas and Tarrant counties than ever before, it is imperative that we control the spread as best we can. Wear your mask and when possible double up on the masking (cloth mask over a surgical mask) or wear a KN95 mask. Avoid unnecessary get-togethers at this time. And together we’ll control the spread and weather the Omicron surge,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The twelve additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Lancaster. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

DCHHS, in partnership with the Dallas School District and the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department has opened two new sites for COVID-19 testing.

Testing Places:

📍Ellis Davis Field House:

9191 S Polk St, Dallas, TX 75232

⏰ Hours of Service: Monday to Sunday 8 am – 8 pm. m.

⚠️Appointment recommended but not required. To book an appointment visit:

https://testing.nomihealth.com/easy_registration/151/onsite

📍Samuell Grand Aquatic Center

3201 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75223

⏰ Hours of Service: Monday to Saturday 8 am-5 pm.

⚠️Will be served by appointment only. To schedule an appointment visit: www.mycovidappointment.com

or ☎️ 469-536-0807