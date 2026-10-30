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Home News Election Day Is Nov. 3 and Secretary Howden Encourages Texans to Vote...

Election Day Is Nov. 3 and Secretary Howden Encourages Texans to Vote with Confidence

By
Kristin Barclay
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0

AUSTIN, Texas — With Election Day for the November General Election one week away, Texas Secretary of State Robert S. Howden today encouraged eligible Texans who have not yet voted to confirm their polling location and prepare to cast a ballot on or before Nov. 3.

Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide. Voters may be required to vote at their assigned polling location if their county does not use countywide polling.

“If you plan to vote on Election Day, now is the time to confirm your polling location and make sure you have an approved form of ID,” Secretary Howden said. “Visit VoteTexas.gov to get official information before you head to the polls.”

Howden reiterated the state’s commitment to election integrity as voting draws to a close.

“As we approach Election Day, I want Texans to know that their confidence in this process is well founded,” Howden said. “Every election in Texas goes through a proven audit process and election officials across the state are working to help make sure every eligible vote is counted.”

Voters can confirm their registration status, locate their polling place, and review identification requirements at VoteTexas.gov. Texans voting by mail can use the ballot by mail tracker on VoteTexas.gov or contact their county early voting clerk for more information.

Secretary Howden also thanked the Texans who serve as poll workers and asked voters to act with patience and respect at the polls.

For more information about Election Day voting hours, polling locations, or key deadlines, Texans are encouraged to visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE for official assistance.

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Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
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