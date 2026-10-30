Something Wicked in Your Glass: Halloween Cocktails to Try This Weekend

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Halloween isn’t just for kids. While the little ones are showing off their costumes and collecting enough candy to last until Thanksgiving, adults can enjoy a few treats of their own. Whether you’re hosting friends for a casual get-together, heading to a Halloween party, or simply enjoying a relaxing evening at home, it’s a great excuse to mix up something a little different. From creative twists on classic cocktails to seasonal drinks with unexpected ingredients, these Halloween-inspired recipes bring a little fun to the glass without requiring a costume. So, as the kids sort through their candy, raise a glass to celebrating Halloween the grown-up way.

Blue Blood Recipe:

1 oz Pantalones Reposado

0.5 oz Harmony Gin

0.5 oz Origen Vodka

0.75 oz blue curaçao

0.5 oz lime juice

0.5 oz honey syrup

2 droppers chili tincture

Top with club soda

Serve on the rocks with a salted rim. Garnish with lime.

Chrome After Dark

Ingredients

2 oz Chrome Horse Society Blanco

0.75 oz fresh lime juice

0.25 oz agave syrup

Cubed or cracked ice

Lime wheel, to garnish

Method

Combine Chrome Horse Blanco, fresh lime juice, and agave syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake well until thoroughly chilled. Fill a rocks glass with fresh cubed or cracked ice. Strain the cocktail into the prepared glass. Garnish with a fresh lime wheel.

Dark Horse Martini

Ingredients

2 oz Chrome Horse Society Blanco

1.5 oz fresh espresso

0.5 oz premium coffee liqueur

0.5 oz agave nectar

Three espresso beans, to garnish

Method

Chill a coupe glass in the freezer for 10 minutes. Combine Chrome Horse Blanco, fresh espresso, coffee liqueur, and agave nectar in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously until well chilled and a rich, velvety froth forms. Double-strain into a chilled coupe glass, leaving the ice behind. Garnish with three espresso beans placed on top of the froth.

BUENOS DÍAS

¾ oz Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino

¼ oz Tequila Don Julio Añejo fat-washed with marigold butter

Alternative: ½ oz of a Don Julio Añejo infused Papaya (instructions below) and 1/6oz simple syrup

½ oz Papaya Cordial

⅛ oz Pedro Ximénez Sherry

½ oz Fino Sherry

¼ oz Italian Amaro or Aperol

Garnish: papaya leather (or marigold)

Directions:

For the infused papaya: In a container add the diced papaya and Don Julio Añejo. Seal and let sit for 24 hours room temperature.Strain with a coffee filter. Bottle and store at the fridge.

For cocktail: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir well until chilled and strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with papaya leather (or marigold).

Description: A sophisticated fall tequila cocktail created by Bar Mauro, crowned Mexico’s No. 1 bar by World’s Best Bars, pairing Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino with rich añejo, ripe papaya, and nutty sherry. For the full experience, purchase the recently released Tequila Don Julio 70 Artist Edition Bottle, designed by Mexican designer Patricio Campillo and inspired by El Puente Eterno.

Late Night Margarita

Ingredients:

60 ml Fluère Smoked Agave

20 ml Fresh Lime Juice

10 ml Simple Syrup

20 ml Bols Triple Sec Liqueur

Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Wheel

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel

Persephone

Ingredients:

1.5 oz False River Dark Rum

1 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz grenadine

0.5 oz blackberry Reàl syrup

0.5 oz ginger Reàl syrup

Top with ginger beer

Directions: Combine all ingredients (except ginger beer) in a shaker tin and shake until chilled. Strain into a mule mug with crushed ice and garnish with a skewered Luxardo cherry.

Wicked Potion

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Middle West Spirits Vim & Petal Gin

0.5 oz crème de violette

0.5 oz Genepy

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz Butterfly pea flower infused Simple Syrup

1 dash lavender bitters (optional)

Method: Combine gin/vodka, crème de violette, chartreuse, lemon, honey syrup, and bitters in a shaker with ice. Shake hard until chilled. Double strain into a chilled coupe with an optional purple sugar rim.

Pumpkin Pie Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Jeptha Creed Wheated Bourbon

2 dash Ne Oublie Black Walnut Bitters

1 oz of egg white

½ oz Spiced Simple Syrup

1 oz Pumpkin Puree

Graham Cracker crumbs

Chocolate ganache

Method:

1. Rim martini glass with ganache and graham cracker crumbles and chill

2. Add all ingredients to shaking tin

3. Shake without ice

4. Add ice, shake again

5. Double strain into martini glass