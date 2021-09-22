EL Chingon to Offer 99-Cent Tacos for National Taco Day

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

99 cent Tacos On Monday October 4th

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Sept. 22, 2021 – While we all know about “Taco Tuesday”, El Chingon is giving us a big incentive to enjoy their tacos on Monday, October 4. In celebration of National Taco Day, El Chingon, located at 2800 Bledsoe St., Ste. 100 in the heart of the Cultural District, they are offering guests something to taco ‘bout – 99-cent tacos available all day on Monday, Oct. 4.

That’s 99 cents each and all of their eight signature tacos are included, so make sure to come hungry.

Choose from favorites like the al pastor taco, slow-cooked marinated pork shoulder with grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, avocado crema and salsa verde; Jorge’s taco de pescado, battered white fish topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican citrus cream and chipotle cream; and carnitas, topped with pickled red onion, cilantro, avocado crema and salsa verde, among others.

Want to kick things up a notch? El Chingon says guests can make their tacos “bad ass” and cover the tortilla with fried cheese for an additional $2 per taco.

Don’t Forget The Signature Cocktails

Make sure to bring a designated driver or catch a ride share because tacos make you thirtsy! Guests can enjoy the specially-priced tacos with one of El Chingon’s signature cocktails. Only $11 each, the Pancho Villa, made with Jose Cuervo tequila, fresh lime, salt and choice of Jarritos; and the TJ 1920, a combination of Olmeca Altos and Mexican Coca-Cola reduction, cherry apple bitters and sarsaparilla bitters. All of El Chingon’s cocktails can be made “bad ass” style: served in a goblet with a Tajín rim, Dulces Tipicos Jabalina Xtreme candy straw and a paleta, for an additional $8.

A 6,065-square-foot restaurant, bar and nightlife hotspot designed to capture the spirit of Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa and his pistoleros, El Chingon features its “Bad Ass Mexican” cuisine and drinks. El Chingon is open from 4 p.m. to close Monday and 11 a.m. to close Tuesday – Sunday. More information is available on the website at www.ElChingonFW.com.