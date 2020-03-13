Eddie Bernice Johnson Cancels In-Person Meetings

Statement from Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson On COVID-19

I am closely monitoring the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in Dallas as it evolves and following all guidance measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) out of an abundance of caution for you and your families. I wanted to share a few important updates and provide you with a reminder of important resources.

Although my offices remain open to help TX-30 constituents in need of assistance with federal agencies, my staff and I are following the CDC recommendation to limit personal interactions; therefore, I am cancelling all in-person meetings and encouraging constituents to call.

In the meantime, all of us have a role to play in helping to minimize the spread of the virus. The best advice remains to keep yourself informed and follow guidance from reputable sources. For Dallas residents:

* The Centers for Disease Control (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html

* The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS): https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/. DSHS has also created a hotline that is open from 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, at (877) 570-9779.

* Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS):

https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php.

Their coronavirus help number is 972-692-2780.

* Dallas County Public Health Emergency Declaration, order regarding public gatherings, and social distancing recommendations: https://bit.ly/2vnbl7a

Additionally, the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms have ordered limited access to the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Visitor Center to protect the health and safety of visitors. This limited access went into effect 5:00 p.m. on March 12, 2020 and is anticipated to remain in effect until 8:00 a.m. April 1, 2020.

Capitol Visitor Center – The Capitol Visitor Center will be closed to all tours, including Congressional Member and staff-led tours.

U.S. Capitol – The Capitol will only be open to Congressional Members, staff and official business visitors. The Capitol will be closed to all tours, including Congressional Member and staff-led tours.

White House – The White House has announced that it has suspended White House tours indefinitely. If you have scheduled a tour in Washington, D.C. for the next few weeks, please contact my office at 202-225-8885 and we will help you reschedule your tour.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call my offices – Dallas 214-922-8885/Washington, DC 202-225-8885 – for assistance.

