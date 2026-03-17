Bad Seed Continues at Duncanville Community Theatre

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Bad Seed, a drama by Maxwell Anderson adapted from the novel by William March, continues its run at Duncanville Community Theatre this weekend, March 19-21. The play is directed by Kevin Paris, and performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. To reserve tickets, priced at $16 each, please call 972-780-5707 or contact [email protected].

Plot Synopsis for Bad Seed

What should a mother do upon discovering that her perfect little Rhoda might actually be a deceitful, compulsive liar…or even worse? Tortured with unbearable angst, Rhoda’s mother painfully realizes the fateful choice that she must surely make.

The play’s action takes place in the apartment of Col. and Mrs. Penmark, in the suburb of a Southern City, over several days in June in the mid-1950s.

Bad Seed Cast and Crew

The Duncanville Community Theatre’s production is directed by Kevin Park, and stars Kitty Barkley as Rhoda Penmark, with Christian Taylor as Col. Kenneth Penmark and Tiffany Barkley as Christine Penmark. Samantha Turner plays Monica Breedlove, with Christopher Velasquez as Emery Wages, Joe Skrivanek as Leroy, and Juanda Tate as Miss Fern.

Also featured in the cast are Amit Dash as Reginald Tasker, Wendy Acosta as Mrs. Daigle, Steve Kasachkoff as Mr. Daigle and Messenger, and Alan Orcutt as Richard Bravo.

Production crew for Duncanville Community Theatre’s play is Kennedy Paris-North as Production Manager and Sound Operator; Aaron Paris-North as lighting operator; and Joe Skrivanek as Master Carpenter. Set design is by Kevin Paris, and costume design by Kennedy Paris-North.

Duncanville Community Theatre Administration

Amy Jackson is Executive Director of Duncanville Community Theatre, and Heather Winkelman-McKey is Associate Director with Joe Skrivanek as Technical Coordinator.

My Way, a tribute to Frank Sinatra, will be the next Duncanville Community Theatre production. The musical will run May 7-9 and 14-16.

For more information about Bad Seed or Duncanville Community Theatre, please visit dctheatre.org.