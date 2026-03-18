Festival of Joy Returns to Klyde Warren Park in Dallas

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A Festival of Joy returns to Klyde Warren Park for the seventh year on Sat. April 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a kaleidoscope of colors, flowers, music, dancing and more. Inspired by a global Indian tradition celebrated in cities around the world, the free family-friendly event kicks off with a vibrant parade and momentous chariot pull.

A day of crafts, yoga, wellness activities, performances, face painting, and more follows The Festival of Joy is presented by the popular East Dallas restaurant Kalachandji’s, and will feature a free vegetarian feast at 5 p.m. The festival will culminate with a soulful concert at 7 p.m. as the sun sets in the heart of the city.

“Festival of Joy is a celebration of traditions, but it’s really about bringing people together,” said Nityananda Das Adhikari of the Radha Kalachandji Temple. “Each year thousands of North Texans from many backgrounds gather to share music, culture, great food and a spirit of peace and unity. We’re especially excited to welcome the community during Dallas Arts Month.”

Festival of Joy in Dallas

At 11 a.m., a welcome ceremony complete with dancing and music gets underway at Klyde Warren Park. “The Great Chariot Pull” and parade starts at noon through the Dallas Arts District. After the procession returns at 1 p.m., guests can enjoy live stage entertainment, sample popular vegetarian street foods, shop a clothing bazaar with colorful attire and gifts, and explore holistic and healthy living exhibits. From Ayurveda and yoga to traditional crafts, 360-degree photo experiences, mehndi (henna), ask-a-monk sessions and more, attendees can immerse themselves in a range of rich cultural offerings.

The Festival of Joy, also celebrated as Ratha Yatra or Festival of Chariots around the world, has been observed annually for more than 3,000 years, making it the world’s longest-running street festival. It is held in cities across the U.S. and major cultural hubs worldwide, including New York City’s Fifth Avenue and London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Admission is free at Klyde Warren Park, located at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway in downtown Dallas. Paid parking is available in nearby lots, but ride sharing is recommended. For more information and the latest updates, go to festivalofjoydallas.org.