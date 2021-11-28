Eagles Fly High As DeSoto Rolls over Spring Westfield 34-17

52 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DeSoto Eagles Offense Soars With Victory Over Spring Westfield

The DeSoto Eagles high power offense put on a show with 567 total yards in their victory over the Westfield Mustangs. Yes, 567 total yards! The smooth combination of running and passing was on point. Quarterback Darius Baily lit up the sky going 11 for 11 with 218 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles have amazing receivers that made plays. With Baily’s accuracy, the Eagles were able to run the ball well with Chris Henley Jr. running for 136 yards and one touchdown.

The Spring Westfield Mustangs were overwhelmed with the wideout talent the Eagles have. It did not matter if the Mustangs were running zone or man to man coverage. The Eagles quarterback was going to find his man. Mike Murphy was able to run a short out route that turned into a massive 43-yard touchdown catch. The speed that Murphy has is unbelievable. He was able to put up 128 yards and two touchdowns.

The number one target of the game was Jaylen Bean with nine recaptions and 103 yards. The explosive Johntay Cook showed off his speed with what seemed to be a go route as Cook rejoices with his hands extended out at the 10-yard line.

DeSoto knew this game was not going to be a walk in the park when it came to slowing down the Mustangs. What Spring Westfield was able to do was astonishing as they averaged 48 points per game this season. Quarterback Cardell Williams was befuddled the entire game as he was not able to show the fans his talent. The Eagles front seven was able to penetrate and disrupt the timing of the Mustangs. While the Mustangs fell, they ended the season with an impressive 12-1 record.

Duncanville & DeSoto Will Face Off Saturday For A Chance To Go To State Semifinals

The Eagles seek revenge against the Duncanville Panthers at The Star in Frisco this Saturday at 7pm. The winner of this game will punch their ticket to the state semifinals. Coach Mathis will have his team focused knowing this Panthers team sent the Eagles home last year in the playoffs at Choctaw Stadium. Whereas Coach Samples is on the hunt for a state title for his Duncanville Panthers.

Tickets Available Online ONLY

All tickets will be sold online for Saturday’s game against Duncanville!

This is sure to be a sell out!

General Admission will be $12.

Parking will be free.

https://seatgeek.com/texas-high-school-football-playoffs.