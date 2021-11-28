Duncanville’s Panthers Roar past the Spring Lions 42-7

40 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Coach Reggie Samples gave high praise to his Panthers defense. Duncanville stopped the Spring Lions powerful offense Saturday night by holding Spring to only seven points in the game. This was an amazing accomplishment for the Panthers because the Lions have averaged over 49 points per game throughout the season. The Lions dynamic quarterback, Bishop Davenport, was bottled up the entire game. The Panthers defensive line never let Davenport be comfortable, harassing him and intercepting three of his passes.

The game was capped when Panther linebacker Lamoderick Spencer returned an interception 90-yards for the final touchdown of the game.

The power run game was clicking.

The offensive linemen of the Panthers controlled the Lions from start to finish. This allowed the tenacious Malachi Medlock to power past his would-be tacklers for 86 yards and one touchdown. Backup running back Caden Durham added 46 yards on the ground as well. It was evident that the Panthers were able to impose their will, play after play, to help the team run for over 160 yards. This helped Panthers quarterback Solomon James pass for two touchdown passes.

What’s next for the Duncanville Panthers? Round 4

Duncanville will faceoff with a familiar foe next, their neighbors, the DeSoto Eagles. Coach Samples knows this is going to be a big game and he was quoted, “It’s hard to beat a team twice”, but this incredible coach will have his team ready to play. The winner of this game will be playing in the state semifinals. Do not fret fans. This game will be held at the Star in Frisco Saturday at 7pm. Football fans – please don’t miss out as you will see some of the best talent the country has to offer in this game.