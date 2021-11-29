Waterford Oaks Playground Receives $20,000 From Atmos Energy

Facebook

Atmos Energy Donated Funds To Give Back To Education

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Atmos Energy presented a $20,000 donation to Cedar Hill Independent School District at the CHISD Board of Trustees Meeting on November 15.

The donation will go toward a new playground at Waterford Oaks Elementary, 601 South Duncanville Road.

“We really wanted to impact kids and put those funds toward the playground,” Atmos Manager of Public Affairs Al Hernandez said. “We want to fuel safe and thriving communities and give back in the form of education. It’s good for the kids, but it’s also good for everybody. I can’t wait to see the finished product.”

Hernandez, a Cedar Hill citizen, is a board member of the Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF).

Atmos’ donation, coupled with the $8,000 raised by the Waterford Oaks PTA will go toward the new playground.

There isn’t a timeline on the playground yet, but the donation is greatly appreciated by the district administration and board.

“We are very grateful to Atmos Energy, which has been a phenomenal community partner to Cedar Hill ISD over the years,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “We know that the Waterford Oaks neighborhood will be forever grateful for their generosity and philanthropy.”