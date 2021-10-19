Cedar Hill Longhorns Play Duncanville Panthers at Globe Life Field

Facebook

Longhorns vs. Panthers October 22 at Globe Life Field

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill is coming off a rough loss to the DeSoto Eagles after last week’s 45-0 beating. But this week, the Cedar Hill High School Football Team will make history, when it becomes one of the first two football teams to play a game at Globe Life Field (GLF) in Arlington.

The Longhorns (4-2, 3-0) will face Duncanville (4-1, 3-0) in the venue’s inaugural game at 7:30 p.m. Friday (October 22). Cedar Hill is designated as the home team. Parking lots will open at 6 p.m. and the entrances will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at texasrangers.com/football

GLF is the home field of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers, two-time American League Champions, and the venue hosted the 2020 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

“We’re super excited about the opportunity for our kids to play in the inaugural high school football game at Globe Life Field,” Cedar Hill Director of Athletics Melanie Benjamin said. “Our teams have played at AT&T Stadium, the Cotton Bowl and Choctaw Stadium (formerly Globe Life Park). Globe Life Field is a big, new, fun neutral site, and it will be fun for the fans, too.”

Cedar Hill finished 12-2 last season and played three of its 14 games in Arlington. The Longhorns defeated Arlington High in its season opener last October, and they edged Rockwall Heath in overtime in the State Quarterfinals. Both games were played at Choctaw Stadium. The Longhorns qualified for their fifth State Championship Game, losing to Katy at AT&T Stadium.

The synthetic grass football playing surface at GLF was installed this week on top of the baseball diamond, which the Rangers used until their 2021 season concluded on October 3. The field runs north-south from what would be the left field wall to the first base dugout.

On November 6, GLF will host its first college football game, between Air Force and Army in the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic.