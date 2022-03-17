Duncanville Zoning File 20220-05

Facebook

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

ZONING FILE #2022-05

A public hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. and before the City Council on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Hearings are to hear a request of Oscar D. Castillo, Applicant, representing J. Carmen Ortiz, owner, to include a Specific Use Permit “SUP” to allow the use of Carport on Hilltop Estates Inst 7, Block E, Lot 13, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas, more commonly known as 455 Azalea Lane.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary or to Skye Thibodeaux, Secretary of the Planning and Zoning Commission, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Kristin Downs

City Secretary

Skye Thibodeaux, AICP

Secretary, Planning and Zoning Commission