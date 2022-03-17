Key for Two at Duncanville Community Theatre

Facebook

“Key for Two,” a hilarious comedy written by Dave Freeman and John Chapman, runs March 17-20 and 24-26 at Duncanville Community Theatre. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Sat. nights, with a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday, March 20.

Elisa Guse directs this wickedly funny play, featuring Harriet, who’s “canny enough to be a kept woman by two men, thus solving all of her financial woes.” When her schedule is unexpectedly interrupted, it will require lots of quick thinking and improvisation to save the day.

Veteran DCT performer Heather Winkelman is featured as Harriet, with James McKey as Gordon. Jeremy Newcomer plays Alex, and Vanessa Taylor is Anne. Sean Russell is featured as Richard, with Wendy Acosta as Magda and Michelle McClelland as Mildred.

Duncanville Community Theatre’ production staff includes Juanda Tate, Production Manager and Sound Operator; Anson Horton, Lighting Operator. Set crew includes Wendy Acosta, Elisa Guse, James McKey, and Joe Skrivanek.

Amy Jackson is Executive Director of Duncanville Community Theatre, and Elisa Guse is Education Director Joe Skrivanek is Technical Coordinator.

Auditions are being held March 21-22 at 7 p.m. at the Rita k. Annex, 226 W. Daniel, for Duncanville Community Theatre’s next show, “The Wild Women of Winedale.” Performances of the comedy will be May 5-8 and 12-14. Roles are available for 5-9 females, early 40s to late 70s. The joyful and exuberant comedy will be directed by Joe Skrivanek, and is focused on three women at a crossroads in their lives. The show is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. For more information please call 972-780-5707.

Tickets to “Key for Two” are priced at $14 for the Sunday matinee and $15 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening performances. Discounts of $1 are available for senior citizens, children, active military and veterans. Reservations are required by emailing [email protected] or by calling 972-780-507. Tickets will be available for pickup prior to the performance at the Box Office. Duncanville Community Theatre is located at 106 S. Main Street in Duncanville.