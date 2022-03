City of Hutchins Ordinance Number 2022-1140 and 2022-1141

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

ORDINANCE NO.

2022-1140

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS; APPROVING A CHANGE IN ZONING FROM HIGHWAY COMMERCIAL (HC) TO LIGHT INDUSTRIAL (LI) ON AN 81. 76-ACRE TRACT OF LAND LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS BEING TRACT 1.1 IN THE U. WUTHRICK SURVEY, ABSTRACT 1518 (1005 INTERSTATE HIGHWAY 20, HUTCHINS, TEXAS); PROVIDING A CONFLICTS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Duly passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Hutchins, Texas on February 21, 2022.

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

ORDINANCE NO.

2022-1141

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 3 “BUILDING REGULATIONS” BY AMENDING ARTICLE 3.05 TITLED “DANGEROUS AND SUBSTANDARD BUILDINGS” BY AMENDING SECTION 3.05.006 TITLED “BUILDING AND STANDARDS COMMISSION” BY AMENDING SUBSECTION (a) TITLED “CREATION OF COMMISSION” TO PROVIDE NEW REGULATIONS FOR THE CREATION OF THE COMMISSION AND BY DELETING SUBSECTION (b) TITLED “APPOINTMENT” IN ITS ENTIRETY AND RENUMBERING THE REMAINING SUBSECTIONS; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Duly passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Hutchins, Texas on February 21, 2022.