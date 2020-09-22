Duncanville Woman Missing Since Last Week With No Leads

Have You Seen Megdeen Fabius?

DUNCANVILLE – Police have more questions than answers in the case of a 50-year-old missing Duncanville woman from the 600 block of Grant Court.

Medgeen Fabius has been missing since last Wednesday when her husband reported her missing to the Duncanville Police Department.

Her sister Shirley Cherenfant contacted both this newspaper and the Duncanville Police Department desperate for answers. Cherenfant said her sister’s husband Jude Fabius has also hired a private detective.

Fabius apparently disappeared from her home last Wednesday in her 2010 Toyota Matrix.

Cherenfant said she had last talked to her sister several weeks ago. She was alerted to her sister’s disappearance when her husband contacted her late last Wednesday asking if she had talked to her that day.

Missing Since September 16

That was when Cherenfant was told by her husband that she had left early that morning and had not returned. Her sister mentioned they have two children ages 10 and 12 who are homeschooled.

Duncanville Police Chief Robert Brown said regarding the missing woman she was not reported to have any mental or physical disabilities.

Fabius mobile phone is ringing and going to voicemail, which indicates the phone is being charged and used.

It is not known and the Duncanville Police Department did not respond by press time as to how long a person must be missing before police get more involved. We’ve submitted the following questions: has there been an alert put out on the car, on the mobile phone, have other law enforcement agencies have been contacted? Is there suspicion of foul play or if there is any other reports other than an info only welfare concern report that has been filed?

What happens when a person is reported missing in Texas?

Under Texas law as posted at www.cga.ct.gov, people may report missing persons to an authorized local law enforcement officer in person, by telephone, or on a report form (Tex. Code Ann. § 63.004). There is no required waiting period to make the reports.

Once a local law enforcement agency receives a report, the investigation begins with “due diligence.” However, if the person is a child in danger, or an adult suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia, it must begin its investigation immediately (Tex. Code Ann. § 63.009(a)(1)). The agency must enter all available identifying information into the National Crime Information Center database immediately. This includes dental records, fingerprints, and other physical characteristics (Tex. Code Ann. § 63.009(a)(3)). The agency must supplement the original entry with any additional information it receives at a later date (Tex. Code Ann. § 63.009(b)).

The agency also must enter all of the information described above (including supplemental reports) into the Texas Missing Person’s Clearinghouse (Tex. Code Ann. § 63.009(a)(3)). The clearinghouse is the state’s central repository of information on missing persons. The clearinghouse also assists police in missing persons investigations. It cooperates with other law enforcement agencies, and tries to assure that its information is complete and accurate. It has established an intrastate system for communicating information on missing persons (Tex. Code Ann. § 63.003).

To date it has not been confirmed what has been done under Texas law to help locate Fabius.

