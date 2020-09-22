Seasonal Jobs Available at Operation Christmas Child Processing Center

Desoto, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 — Dallas is annually home to a Processing Center for Operation Christmas Child, a project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, that sends millions of Christmas gifts to children around the world. Right now, Operation Christmas Child is offering seasonal job opportunities in Dallas that have an eternal purpose.

Operation Christmas Child is looking for talented individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The Processing Center in Dallas offers a fun and exciting work environment where employees can be an integral part of the journey of thousands of shoebox gifts, many of which may be the first gift a child has ever received.

“Every gift-filled shoebox is an opportunity to show God’s love to children in need around the world,” said Operation Christmas Child Senior Director Randy Riddle. “You can be a part of this life-changing project by packing a shoebox, working at your local Processing Center, or praying for the children who will receive them.”

The third week in November, Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes filled with school supplies, toys, and hygiene items packed by individuals and groups across the nation. From approximately mid-November to mid-December, Processing Center teams prepare these shoebox gifts for international shipment to church partners, who distribute these gifts to children during local community events.

Available roles include Processing Center Managers, Assistants, Chaplains, Administrative Assistants, Associates, Mail and Data, and Warehouse personnel. Interested applicants can find more information and apply online by visiting samaritanspurse.org/occ-pc-jobs.

Samaritan’s Purse understands there is a lot of uncertainty related to COVID-19. To see the latest information about how the organization is responding to local, state, and national guidelines to protect the health of staff and volunteers, visit the Operation Christmas Child COVID-19 Landing Page.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

