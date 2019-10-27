Duncanville ISD Clear Bag Policy Starts November 1

For anyone attending athletic events at Duncanville ISD facilities, here’s the new Duncanville ISD clear bag policy. Facilities include: Panther Stadium, Old Panther Stadium, Panther Baseball Complex, Natatorium and Sandra Meadows Arena.

Effective November 1, 2019

To ensure visitor safety, along with quick and efficient entry into our event venues, Duncanville ISD has instituted a Clear Bag Regulation. This will limit the size and type of bag allowed at all sporting events, performances and entertainment events held at five athletic facilities: Panther Stadium, Old Panther Stadium, Panther Baseball Complex, Natatorium and Sandra Meadows Arena.

While Duncanville ISD encourages visitors not to bring bags if possible, the following types of bags are permissible:

Clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags (12″ X 12″ X 6″)

Clear, plastic, one-gallon, re-sealable, Ziploc-style bags

Clutch bags approximately the size of a hand (4 ½” X 6 ½”)

Medically necessary items

Visitors who bring bags that do not meet the criteria outlined, will not be permitted entrance into the venue.

Questions? Contact the Duncanville ISD Police Department at (972) 708-3800.

New Duncanville Stadium Bag Policy FAQs

How many bags may each person bring into the stadium?

One large clear bag – either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12″ x 6″ x 12″ clear bag – plus a small clutch that does not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″. The small clutch allows privacy for small personal items and also is easily searched if needed.

Are all purses prohibited?

No. Small clutch purses, with or without a handle or strap, no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are permitted. Purses larger than this are not permitted.

Can fans bring stadium seats or seat cushions?

Yes. Fans are permitted to bring in their own stadium seats or seat cushions provided the seats does not have any pockets or zippers.

Can smartphones, tablets, binoculars or cameras be carried SEPARATELY from the clear bag?

Yes. These items may be carried into the venue as long as they are not in a bag or case. For example, while binoculars and cameras are allowed, the binocular case or camera case is not allowed.

What about diaper bags?

Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag. Each member of a family, including children, would be allowed to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse into the stadium, arena and natatorium.

What about bringing blankets in cold weather?

Fans will be able to bring blankets by tossing them over a shoulder or arm as they arrive at the gate. These items can be easily inspected if necessary.

Do I have to put everything I’m carrying into a permissible bag?

No. Fans are limited only to the type of bags carried into the stadium, arena, and natatorium not items that they may normally bring to a game that fit in pockets or clutch bags (e.g., keys, makeup, feminine products, comb, phone, wallet, credit cards). Every member of the family may carry in a permissible bag.

How does the new policy improve public safety?

The clear bag policy provides public safety with a greater visibility for items being brought into our venues. It also supports the Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign.

