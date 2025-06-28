State of Texas awards $3 million to Fair Park First for the Community Park

Facebook

DALLAS, TX (June 27, 2025) — In a major step toward transforming Fair Park and advancing the Community Park in South Dallas, Fair Park First today announced a $3 million appropriation from the State of Texas. This powerful investment — secured during the 2025 Legislative Session and led by Representative. Venton Jones and Senator Royce West — accelerates progress on the highly anticipated Community Park, a bold initiative to return space to a community that has waited far too long.

“When it comes to the treasure that is our beloved Fair Park, I am always interested,” said Senator Royce West. “I’ve monitored closely the City of Dallas’ efforts to revive Fair Park, while at the same time listening to the outcry that has come from the South Dallas/Fair Park community. So, when I saw funding proposals for the Community Park advance from the House to the Senate, it was my duty and honor to see that those dollars crossed the finish line. Fair Park will always have a friend in me.”

Spanning 10.5 acres, the Community Park is the signature project of the Fair Park Master Plan and will be a dynamic civic anchor — delivering shaded gathering spaces, playgrounds, walking trails, a market grove, fitness hub, native landscaping, community pavilion and stage.

“This is a major step forward in our fight for a more equitable Dallas,” said Representative Jones, District 100. “By investing in the Community Park at Fair Park, we’re uplifting South Dallas — and sending a powerful message that every community, regardless of zip code, deserves safe, beautiful and accessible public space. This park will not only provide a place to gather and connect, but it will also drive long-term improvements in health outcomes by expanding access to nature, recreation and wellness opportunities in an area that has long lacked them.”

Designed in collaboration with over 1,100 voices and input from South Dallas neighborhood residents, the park represents a long-overdue promise of access, greenspace and opportunity.

“This funding gets us meaningfully closer to delivering on a promise to our residents — a place where families can come together, children can play, and culture can thrive,” said Jason Brown, Vice Chair of the Fair Park First Board of Directors and a fifth-generation South Dallas resident. “We’re deeply grateful to Senator Royce West and Representative Venton Jones for championing this investment. They are helping us create something transformative for the next generation through this support.”

The $3 million State investment adds to a growing base of support for Fair Park First from private donors, philanthropic foundations and competitive public grants — building momentum behind one of the most ambitious public space initiatives in Fair Park’s recent history.

“This park is a direct reflection of the voices and values of the South Dallas community,” said Council Member Adam Bazaldua. “The goal is to deliver what residents have asked for — shade, safety, beauty and belonging. With this funding from the State, we’re one step closer to turning that vision into a reality and creating a park that truly serves the people.”

“This isn’t just a park — it’s a homecoming. As someone who’s lived here, served on the Fair Park First board and listened to our neighbors for years, I can say this moment is deeply personal for me to see the project advance to another milestone. For too long, our community’s needs were sidelined. But now, through true partnership, despite challenges presented, we’re bringing this dream to life — not for the community, but with the community. That’s the real victory,” said Evelyn Amaya, Fair Park First Community Engagement Director, former Fair Park First Board Member and lifelong South Dallas resident.

Heather Stevens, Campaign Advisor, emphasized the deeper meaning of the milestone, stating that “Every dollar committed from the philanthropic and public sector is a step toward delivering on this promise that has spanned decades. This $3 million appropriation — championed by Senator West and Representative Jones on behalf of the community — moves us measurably closer to the finish line. This park is more than greenspace; it’s an investment in health, access and recreational amenities for 13 neighborhoods surrounding Fair Park.”

With this latest appropriation, Fair Park First now has less than $6 million remaining to fully fund the project. Groundbreaking is slated to begin in August 2026, with the park poised to become a living symbol of resilience, unity and reinvestment in South Dallas neighborhoods surrounding Fair Park.

“The finish line is in sight,” Brown added. “This park will be a legacy for generations — and thanks to the powerful coalition of public and private funders and our partners behind us, we’re well on our way to opening the gates to a greener, healthier and more connected South Dallas.”