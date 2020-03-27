Duncanville Reports First COVID-19 Case

Duncanville Update On COVID-19

With the arrival of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Duncanville has taken steps to prepare the community to slow the spread and educate the public regarding the highly contagious virus. On Friday, March 27, 2020 Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) publicly reported Duncanville’s first positive COVID-19 case.

On March 13, 2020, Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon issued the initial disaster declaration and public health order, which followed Dallas County’s guidance and regional containment recommendations. The city took immediate action to address the community’s needs and protect the health, safety and well-being of the citizens, businesses, community partners and employees. The order was subsequently amended several times in keeping with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Emergency Orders, and on March 23, 2020 a Shelter in Place order was issued.

“I am asking all Duncanville residents to do their part and help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in our community, including following the guidelines set forth by Dallas County and the city during the current health crisis,” said Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon. “The Shelter in Place order requires residents to stay home, follow social distancing protocols and limit travel to essential activities only”.

The city has taken steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, including closing all facilities to the public and canceling non-essential events, programs, classes and meetings. Residents and businesses have been asked to conduct any city business online at www.duncanville.com or call 975-780-5000. Several departments have adjusted services to accommodate the disruption, including offering the Senior Lunch pick-up-and-go service and the Parks & Recreation department’s virtual health and wellness activities to keep the community exercising.

Economic Impact on Duncanville

The economic impact has been swift and damaging, and the challenges in Duncanville are felt across the state and nation. To assist restaurants impacted by the dine-in restrictions, Council has implemented temporary sign allowances and waived permit fees for sandwich board signs and banners to help advertise delivery, curbside pickup and drive-thru specials.

While many businesses such as grocery stores, gas stations, hardware stores and auto repair shops have been declared essential and continue to serve the public, others have been impacted with mandatory work-from-home or storefront closures. Local businesses can still be supported when citizens utilize online shopping. Shopping locally will help Duncanville businesses weather this pandemic.

DCHHS is the lead agency responsible for providing information and guidance regarding COVID-19 to the City of Duncanville. The Duncanville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management are actively engaged with daily calls and communication with DCHHS and other partners to ensure Duncanville has the latest updates and information regarding the evolving public health threat.

Please continue to follow www.duncanville.com/covid-19 for updates and to read the Shelter in Place order.

Save

Comments

comments