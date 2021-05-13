Home News Crime Duncanville PD Seeks Assistance Identifying Murder Suspect

Duncanville PD Seeks Assistance Identifying Murder Suspect

Kristin Barclay
green sedan
Photo courtesy Duncanville Police Department
Police Seek Suspect April 26 Murder In Duncanville

The Duncanville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle used in a recent murder that occurred on April 26. The suspect vehicle is a Toyota Camry LE estimated 2010-11 with damage on the rear driver’s side quarter panel. Rear drivers side tire also has a paint line from repair work or parking enforcement.
damaged sedan
Photo credit Duncanville Police
Males leaning out car window
Duncanville Police need help identifying suspect
If you have any information on this vehicle, contact Det. Andy Armstrong at 972-707-3836 or [email protected]nvillepd.com

 

Original Press Release April 26

On April 26, 2021 at approximately 1:10 pm Duncanville Police were dispatched to 1110
Explorer St. regarding a potential disturbance between two parties who were not both
on location at that time. Before officers, who had been re-routed due to an in-progress
emergency apprehension of a person needing a mental evaluation, could arrive, reports
of shots fired began to come in for the location on Explorer from multiple callers.

Upon arrival, officers found one person who had been shot. That person was
transported to Charlton Methodist Hospital and was soon thereafter pronounced
deceased. Officers also identified several witnesses and believe there may be another
gunshot victim who may have fled the area prior to officers’ arrival.

Duncanville Police Department says this is an on-going investigation and they believe they have a multitude of leads upon which they are actively following up.

