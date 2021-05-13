Duncanville PD Seeks Assistance Identifying Murder Suspect

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Police Seek Suspect April 26 Murder In Duncanville The Duncanville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle used in a recent murder that occurred on April 26. The suspect vehicle is a Toyota Camry LE estimated 2010-11 with damage on the rear driver’s side quarter panel. Rear drivers side tire also has a paint line from repair work or parking enforcement.

If you have any information on this vehicle, contact Det. Andy Armstrong at 972-707-3836 or [email protected]

Original Press Release April 26

On April 26, 2021 at approximately 1:10 pm Duncanville Police were dispatched to 1110

Explorer St. regarding a potential disturbance between two parties who were not both

on location at that time. Before officers, who had been re-routed due to an in-progress

emergency apprehension of a person needing a mental evaluation, could arrive, reports

of shots fired began to come in for the location on Explorer from multiple callers.

Upon arrival, officers found one person who had been shot. That person was

transported to Charlton Methodist Hospital and was soon thereafter pronounced

deceased. Officers also identified several witnesses and believe there may be another

gunshot victim who may have fled the area prior to officers’ arrival.

Duncanville Police Department says this is an on-going investigation and they believe they have a multitude of leads upon which they are actively following up.

