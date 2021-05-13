DeSoto ISD 2020-21 Campus Teachers of The Year

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Congratulations To DeSoto ISD Campus Teachers of the Year

To inspire curiosity and consciousness, develop character, build courage, and nurture compassion is the vision of DeSoto ISD for every child and our teachers are one of the main elements by which this vision becomes a reality. While many of DeSoto ISD teachers are dedicated and working tirelessly each daily to mold students and enable them to learn and grow at their highest levels, each year campuses have the arduous task of selecting one outstanding teacher to represent their campus as the 2020-21 Campus Teacher of the Year.

The campus teachers of the year are selected by their peers for their high performance, leadership, innovation, and engagement within their school community.

These teachers are subsequently invited to participate in the application process for the DeSoto ISD District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year. The district-level winners will be invited to participate in the Regional Teacher of the Year contest.

This year, DeSoto ISD is proud to announce the following DeSoto ISD Eagles as the 2020-2021 Campus Teachers of the Year.

Amber Terrace Early Childhood Discovery and Design Academy

Priscilla Bautista-Torres (PreK-4, Bilingual)

Cockrell Hill Elementary

Terrence Williams ( K-5, Physical Education Coach)

Frank Moates Elementary

Kristy Grimes (Fourth Grade, Team Lead, Self-contained)

Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy

Latrisha Cameron (Fifth Grade, Mathematics)

Ruby Young Elementary

Christina Chavez (K-5, Computer Science)

The Meadows Elementary

Karen Fields (Second Grade, Self-contained)

Woodridge Elementary

Sherrin Womack (Kindergarten, Self-contained)

East Middle School

Tokewisha Allen (Math Interventionist)

McCowan Middle School

Geoffrey Standberry (Sixth Grade, Mathematics)

West Middle School

Leighanne Jones (SPED LifeSkills)

Desoto High School

Karen L. Brown (CTE Dept Chair/CTE Teacher)

District Alternative Educational Program (DAEP)

Tashica Miller (K-5, Elementary Teacher)

The district will celebrate these educators for their excellence at the upcoming board meeting and through social stories on the district’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages throughout the remainder of the school year.

Learn more about DeSoto ISD educators’ approach to instruction and commitment to student academic achievement at www.DeSotoISD.org.

