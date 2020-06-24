Duncanville Parks offer free wireless

Duncanville Parks now offer free wireless service so visitors can stay connected while enjoying one of the city’s beautiful parks. The City of Duncanville, in conjunction with Spectrum, announced the availability of free wireless Internet access in ten of their parks.

Duncanville Parks

The free wireless service is available in the following locations:

Harrington Park – 1815 S Cockrell Hill Road

Alexander Park – 715 S Alexander Ave

Lions Park – 1000 S Peach Street

Armstrong Park – 100 James Collins Blvd

Red Bird Park – 401 W Redbird Lane

Pyburn Park – 915 Astaire Ave

Rotary Park – 301 S Venice Drive

Waterview Park – 1700 Whitecliff Drive

Chris Paris Park – 1300 Caravan Trail

Lakeside Park – 515 Hill City Drive

Visitors’ devices will display one of these three network IDs when they are within range of one of the parks. The networks are: Free SpectrumWiFi; SpectrumWiFi Plus; and Spectrum Mobile.

Free Wireless Service

Even those visitors who aren’t Spectrum customers are able to connect to the service by using the Free SpectrumWiFi network name. This allows one hour of free access per day. Visitors have an opportunity to purchase an additional hour, day, week, or month of access starting at $2.95 for the hour.

Current Spectrum Internet and Spectrum Mobile customers can connect using their Spectrum username/password to enjoy unlimited access to the Internet while in any of the parks.

Duncanville’s Information Technology manager Tracy Beekman said, “The partnership with Spectrum came about while we were investigating options to add wireless Internet service in the parks. When Spectrum offered this wireless service solution to the City and its citizens free of charge, the City agreed to this partnership and began planning for the installation in our parks.”

Beekman said, ““It’s very exciting to have teamed up with Spectrum to provide this service for the citizens of Duncanville. There are no plans for signage in the parks at this time. For now we’re letting people know through news outlets and then across our website and social media.”

The solution involved designing a deployment that was aesthetically pleasing, avoided any potential hazards, and would blend in well with existing park infrastructure. The installation began in December of 2019, and was completed the first week of May 2020.

Save

Comments

comments