Cedar Hill ISD Releases Blueprint for Reopening, Surveys Parents

(CEDAR HILL, TX) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is meticulously planning for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year in August.

The District has launched “The Blueprint: Plans to Reopen Cedar Hill ISD”, with special emphasis on plans for safety and social distancing. “The Blueprint” is available on the District’s website, chisd.net/blueprint

“We sincerely appreciate parents and scholars understanding as the Cedar Hill ISD Administration and Board of Trustees work diligently on how to safely reopen schools for the fall semester,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said.

This week, the district is asking families to complete a short survey found at chisd.net/blueprint and provide feedback on the 3 possible learning models the district could implement in the fall.

The three options are:

Traditional Learning (PK-12)

CHISD Campuses operate in full capacity with restrictions.

Classes are held on campus with face to face instruction from a CHISD teacher, the

District will also provide a 100% Flex Learning option to families.

Elementary scholars will stay in static groups. Secondary classes may change but scholars will maintain social distancing to the maximum extent possible.

CHISD will provide devices for scholars who chose the Flex Learning model.

Hybrid Learning (PK-12)

District operates at 50% capacity during the week, with social distancing and a Flex Learning Model.

CHISD will begin classes in August using one of the approved A/B schedules for all schools.

Mondays – 100% Flex Learning

“A” Week: A-M students at school – Tuesday – Friday

“B” Week: N-Z students at school – Tuesday – Friday

OR

Mondays – 100% Flex Learning for all scholars

“A” Day: A-M scholars at school – Tuesday & Thursday

“B” Day: N-Z scholars at school – Wednesday & Friday

OR

Monday – Remediation for pre identified scholars

“A” Day: A-M scholars at school – Tuesday & Wednesday

“B”Day: N-Z scholars at school – Thursday & Friday

• Scholars will be grouped by alpha order for middle and high schools. Elementary school scholars shall be grouped as deemed appropriate by their school principal. Adjustments may be made to keep siblings together, provide efficient transportation routes, or other needs as approved by the superintendent’s designee.

Flex Learning (PK-12)

CHISD will implement Flex Learning for all schools using a new learning management system (LMS.)

Instruction shall be provided using a dual model of “live virtual” and “on-demand” instruction.

Teachers will receive coaching and feedback on the quality of resources and instructional

delivery by their school leadership teams.

Scholar work will be assessed and graded with guidance provided by the district and following board policy.

The survey is available for families to complete in English or Spanish. The community can also share their thoughts on the three learning models by accessing a Thoughtexchange found at chisd.net/blueprint.

The District plans to release the final plans for reopening CHISD on July 20, 2020 during the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting. To learn more about the plans and for updates, visit chisd.net/blueprint.

