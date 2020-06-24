Texas Sets More COVID-19 Records, Dallas County Sees Slight Decline

UPDATE: 6/24/2020

8:30 pm



Dallas County COVID-19 New Daily Cases Fall Below 400

Today, Dallas County Judge Jenkins says he either wants Governor Abbott to impose a statewide order on mask wearing with additional public health guidance, or give counties the flexibility to impose their own restrictions. Also today, Governor Abbott said in an interview with KFDA-TV in Amarillo, “There is a massive outbreak of COVID-19 across the state of Texas.”

While the state is expected to post another record day with over 5,000 new cases for the 2nd time in a row, Dallas County saw a slight decline as new cases dropped below 400. Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 391 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the total case count in Dallas County is 18,135, including 328 deaths.

Four additional deaths are reported in Dallas County today:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk). These metrics are also sued for corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Locally the area has experienced a significant increase of patients, up 72 individuals over a 24-hour period, to 542 total cases in a hospital or acute care setting. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24-hour period ending Tuesday, June 23, was 685, representing over 28 percent of all visits according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Judge Jenkins Wants More Help From The State

“Today’s number of hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases continues a disturbing trend of a surge of a second wave increase of COVID-19. Because of all of the mixed messaging and confusion over the last six weeks, it would be best if there was a statewide plan on issues such as masking, workplace separation, workplace safety and limiting the number of people in facilities and at gatherings.

It’s unclear how the State will move forward but you, as individuals and leaders in your families and businesses, don’t need to wait. Avoid any unnecessary crowds. Stop going to places where masks cannot be or are not being worn 100% of the time. For services where it’s not possible for people outside your family to be masked at all times, please find ways to obtain those services outside of a group setting. Please use good hand hygiene, carry hand sanitizer with you at all times, and maintain six foot or more distancing at all times. Remember, it’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives and #WearAMask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Governor Abbott also told reporters the state may need to implement greater restrictions with some of them being localized. He did not mention what those restrictions could be or the areas where they might be applied. However, he is urging Texans to stay if possible as COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the state.

Also, according to Forbes, the federal government has plans to end federal funding for testing sites across the country. This would close seven testing sites across the state of Texas, at a time when demand for testing is higher than ever.

