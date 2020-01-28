Duncanville Mayor Appointed to National League of Cities

Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2020 Information Technology and Communications federal advocacy committee.

This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving telecommunications and information systems (and public access to these systems). Other issues include: privacy concerns, cable TV, phone services, spectrum issues, communications tower siting, universal service, broadcasting and defense of city rights-of-way from degradation caused by installation of communications facilities. NLC President Joe Buscaino, councilmember, Los Angeles, California announced the appointment.

“Technology and communications are major issues facing cities right now, and with increased security concerns it’s more important than ever to stay on top of how these activities affect our communities,” said Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon. “I look forward to serving on the NLC ITC federal advocacy committee and working with my counterparts across the nation to advocate for solutions that are in the best interest of our cities.”

Gordon will help shape NLC policy

As a committee member, Gordon will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions. He will advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees ensure policymakers in Washington understand the most pressing issues facing local communities,” said Joe Buscaino, councilmember of Los Angeles, Calif., and president of the National League of Cities (NLC).

“I am proud to have Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon join NLC’s Information Technology and Communications committee on behalf of his residents,” Buscaino said. “Together, with a team of local officials from across the country, we will strengthen the federal-local partnership, and ultimately create stronger cities, towns and villages.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Corina Lopez, Vice Mayor, San Leandro, Calif., Vice Chair Alix Desulme, Councilman, North Miami, Fla., and Vice Chair Joseph Goldstein, Councilmember, Marietta, Ga. For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.

