MLK Tributes start Jan. 13 in Fort Worth

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) tributes by the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum (NMWHM) are planned for Jan. 13-17 in Fort Worth. The five-day event kicks off Thursday at 12 noon with a Virtual Panel Discussion, “The Importance of Creating an African American Museum in Fort Worth Update.” Fort Worth Assistant City Manager Fernando Costa will moderate the panel. The event will take place via Zoom and attendance is free. Registration is required, however, at Eventbrite.com.

Music lovers are encouraged to come out that evening from 8 to 11 p.m., and enjoy a night of rhythm and blues in Downtown Cowtown. The event is held at the Isis Theatre, 2401 North Main Street in Fort Worth. Musical artists for opening night are Sheran Keyton and the 4 Divas of Blues. General Admission Tickets are $40, and VIP Meet-n-Greet tickets are $75.

NMWHM pays tribute to leaders past and present who dedicate their lives to the pursuit of social justice for all. The Civil Rights Activists Honorees include Former Georgia House of Representatives Minority Leader Stacey Abrams. LULAC National President, Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem and Texas State Representative Domingo Garcia is also an honoree. Others include Deborah Peoples, former Chair Tarrant County Democratic Party and Retired Vice President at AT&T U-verse.

Civil Rights Pioneers

MRS. ROSA PARKS and REV. JOSEPH E. LOWERY are also honored as this year’s Civil Rights “Pioneers” Honorees. The recognition ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at the Isis Theatre. Tickets are $50 for General Admission and $75 for VIP Meet-n-Greet.

A free Family Fun Day kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Ranch, 3534 E. Berry Street in Fort Worth. It features outdoor games and activities like horseback riding, horseshoe tossing and races. Snacks and refreshments will be served while attendees help collect donations of children and adult socks, gloves, knit caps, and blankets for distribution to area shelters.

The Museum will also host a Health and Vendor Community Fair from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Warehouse, 1125 E. Berry Street. While it’s a free event, pre-registration is requested at nmwhm.org. For vendor opportunities, contact Tann G. at 214-924-8133 or Misty W. at 817-819-4345 to sign up.

MLK Tributes

“We are proud to host this incredible week of service and recognition honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’ says NMWHM Co-Founder Jim Austin. “My wife, Gloria, and I founded this museum for the purpose of teaching about the contributions and accomplishments of men, women and children of multicultural ancestry and their rightful place in history, and Dr. King undoubtedly, left a legacy of giving and advocating for the rights of people of all creeds and colors that will last forever. So, we are excited to bring the community together to honor him at this time and those who follow in his footsteps.”

Another night of music is Saturday at the Isis Theatre in Downtown Cowtown, with FINGERPRINTS headlining a full night of Jazz. Also performing are SELINA ALBRIGHT and ADAM HAWLEY. General Admission tickets are $40 and VIP Meet-n-Greet tickets are $75.

The MLK Tributes celebration continues Sunday night with a Jazz and Gospel extravaganza from 7 to 10 p.m. live at The Warehouse. FACES THE BAND featuring DEWAYNE WASHINGTON on Saxophone and Vocalist IYANA WASHINGTON headline the event, with KNICE2KNOW. General Admission tickets are $35, and VIP Seating is $65.

Cowboys of Color Rodeo

The celebrations conclude Monday on MLK Day with the legendary Cowboys of Color Rodeo featuring Rodeo Legend Harold Cash. A broadcast of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s iconic I Have a Dream Speech concludes the event. The rodeo is from 2-4 p.m. at Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery Street. Rodeo tickets are $36 for Reserved Seating, and support the Museums Cultural Heritage Youth Workshop Program. Tickets are available at cocrodeo.eventbrite.com.

The NMWHM will present A Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 4 p.m. and conclude with a YouTube broadcast of the famous I Have a Dream Speech.

Tickets for the events are available at Eventbrite.com. For more information please call 817-922-9999 or visit nmwhm.org.