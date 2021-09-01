Duncanville Superintendent Announces Temporary Mask Mandate

Facebook

Attempt to mitigate the number of positive cases in our schools

According to today’s Duncanville ISD dashboard there are currently 127 active COVID-19 cases in the district. That’s actually less than the 153 cases we reported on August 26th. However with cases across other districts continuing to rise and a holiday weekend approaching, Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith decided to announce a temporary mask mandate effective September 7.

“It’s my goal to keep our students safe and able to attend school, because we have seen there is no replacement for the social and emotional benefits of in-person learning.

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases reported to the district. To continue that downward trend of cases and proactively prepare for upcoming holiday breaks, I am enacting a temporary mask mandate effective Tuesday, Sept. 7. After the Labor Day holiday weekend, anyone inside a Duncanville ISD facility will be required to wear a face mask or face covering. Our staff will have plenty of face masks available if anyone needs one provided.

I believe it’s important to use the data we have to make informed decisions. For example, a review of our peak periods for COVID-19 over the past year shows an increase of cases after each holiday break. It is uncommon for the virus to be spread in our schools, but we know that the holiday periods are when families frequently gather and people may choose not to wear face masks around loved ones. With Labor Day weekend and an upcoming Fall Break in October, putting a temporary mask mandate in place is a proactive decision and attempt to mitigate the number of positive cases in our schools.

I specifically call this a temporary mask mandate because the courts have not made a final decision on this matter. Due to the nature of multiple court rulings and unpredictable outcomes in the future, we must remain fluid and be prepared for possible changes.”

We are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week at Duncanville High School in the West Gym. Students, family members, staff and community members who are 12 years old or older can schedule an appointment for Friday, September 3. We are partnering with Tom Thumb/Albertsons to host this clinic. To learn more and schedule an appointment, click here.