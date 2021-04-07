DeSoto ISD Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic April 14

Share via: 0 Shares 0





April 14 DeSoto ISD Pop Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

It was only a few weeks ago when finding an available appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine was like searching for the golden ticket in the movie Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. However, with more vaccine doses available, area schools are working to bring the COVID vaccine to the community.

The city of DeSoto has been very proactive in keeping residents informed about the pandemic as well as advocating for convenient ways to get the community vaccinated. In a recent town hall with Judge Clay Jenkins, he commended DeSoto for keeping their citizens informed and said the city’s economy will benefit by their actions to stop the spread.

So, on next Wednesday April 14, Methodist Health System is bringing their pop up vaccine clinic to DeSoto ISD. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is available for all DeSoto ISD staff, their families, and all members of the community.

The clinic will be held at the location below Wednesday, April 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

DeSoto High School Freshman Campus Gymnasium

620 S. Westmoreland Road

DeSoto, Texas 75115

In addition to scheduling your space, all registrants will be required to complete a patient information form prior to receiving the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at this event. This vaccine option requires two doses 21-days apart so please note the following timeframes:

Initial Dose: April 14, 2021 from 8am-4pm

Second Dose: May 5, 2021 from 8am-4pm

All individuals who receive the vaccine at this location will need to return to receive the second dose as noted above.

This event is open to the public and those who live both within and outside of Dallas county.

Methodist Health System has previously held clinics at Duncanville ISD and Cedar Hill ISD. The pop clinics are a great way to make getting vaccinated easier for those unable to drive long distances or miss work.

