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Home Entertainment Charity event Big Tex Community Engagement Day Held July 9

Big Tex Community Engagement Day Held July 9

By
Jo Ann Holt
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Big Tex Community Engagement Day speakers
Photo courtesy State Fair of Texas

Big Tex Community Engagement Day was hosted by the State Fair of Texas July 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center in Fair Park. During a morning focused on community and connection, local organizations and community partners were invited to present during our “show and tell” session to spotlight their impactful work, share success stories, and exchange ideas that make a difference in our neighborhoods.

This Big Tex Community Engagement Day event brings invited nonprofit organizations and community partners together to meet, connect, and celebrate the diverse organizations that make our South Dallas community thrive. The event showcases the incredible work being done by like-minded organizations and community partners while fostering meaningful connections. This program is part of the State Fair’s year-round nonprofit outreach efforts supported by fairgoers each fall, and offered at no cost to invited guests.

Big Tex Community Engagement Day

Big Tex CED nonprofits
Photo courtesy State Fair of Texas

As community involvement is one of the core pillars of the State Fair of Texas’ nonprofit mission, Big Tex Community Engagement Day serves as an event for community partners and other nonprofit leaders to connect, share resources, and discover new opportunities for collaboration. Events like this are made possible through the support of State Fair of Texas fairgoers during the annual 24-day Fair each fall. Invited nonprofit leaders and community partners serving communities across the region participated in the collaborative engagement opportunity, with attendance reserved for confirmed guests.

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2026 exposition runs September 25 through October 18 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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