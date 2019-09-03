Duncanville Evening of Remembrance September 10

“An Evening of Remembrance,” Duncanville Chamber’s annual 9/11 memorial event, is September 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 800 North Main Street. The special event starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night with a social hour and cash bar, followed by a seated dinner at 7 p.m.

The always-poignant, patriotic program was started by Chamber President/CEO Steve Martin, who wanted to honor the victims and first responders of 9/11. The program features a police honor guard and special music by Monica Saldivar. Bag Pipes will be played by Chris Rodgers.

Duncanville Evening of Remembrance

Duncanville Assistant Fire Chief Greg Chase and Police Chief Robert Brown will participate in the program. Fire Department Chaplain Dave George is also participating. An “Evening of Remembrance” is sponsored by AV Pro, Inc.

The special guest speaker is Dale Martin, Retired Captain, Dallas Fire Department. Tickets to the “Evening of Remembrance” are $35 per person, or $300 for a table of eight. To make reservations or to purchase tickets, contact Hilda Cabrera at the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, 972-780-4990, (hilda@duncanvillechamber.org).

Fly Me to the Moon September 21

September is an especially eventful month for Duncanville Chamber, with their annual gala event planned for September 21. This year’s theme is “Fly Me to the Moon,” and features a night of smooth jazz, dinner, and dancing with the Marc Toussaint Orchestra. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, followed by dinner, dancing and other activities. A live auction with several outstanding items available will take place at intermission.

Tickets are $100 each or $850 for a table of eight. Raffle tickets are available to purchase ($10 each, 3 for $25, or 15 for $100) at the Chamber office, or from any chamber officer. Tim Malden is Chairman of the Board, Robyn Mota is First Vice-Chair, Linda Dean Miley is immediate past chair, and Jane Moore is second vice-chair. Tommie Rains is treasurer, while Amy Jackson and Ken Weaver are appointed members.

Prizes include a Costco Cash Card for $250; beer for a year from Andrew’s Distributing; a Return to Romance Weekend Package from Hilton Garden Inn; and nine other great prizes. For more information, visit duncanvillechamber.org.

