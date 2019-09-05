Duncanville Community Theatre presents “Artifice,” a comedy written by Anne Flanagan, Sept. 5-7 and 12-14. The play is directed by Heather Winkleman, and features an ensemble cast of four men and four women.

Flanagan’s play offers a fun, breezy look at artists, dealers and art patrons as they all try to outwit each other. “Artifice” won several awards, including the Reva Shiner Award, McLaren Memorial Comedy Award, and Mountain Playhouse International Comedy Award.

Plot Synopsis: Struggling artist Payne Showers finally gets his big break. He dies. Fortunately, Payne’s death inflates the value of his work. Unfortunately, his estranged wife, Maggie, must sell it all to avoid bankruptcy. The private auction at Maggie’s country house is in full swing when we learn that one guest may be a murderous gangster, and another a gun toting psychopath. A winter storm threatens to keep the entire party housebound.

“Artifice” Ensemble Cast

The cast features Kim Jackson as Maggie LaRue, Kevin Paris as Richard, Sarah Von der Hoya as Graciela, and Daniel Wilson as Trent Matlock. Also featured are Catherine Pronske as Judith Fontaine, Scott Cannon III as Mick Fitzgerald, Joanna Reynolds as Emma, and Mark Arciniega as Payne Showers.

DCT’s production staff includes Wendy Acosta as Production Manager, Amelia McKey as Lighting Operator, Laura McKey as Sound Operator, and Joe Skrivanek as Master Carpenter. Box Office and House Crew include Jerry Ayers, Claudia Bart, Keith Bart, Tara Bart, and Dani Chambers. Also Dawn McCollum, Joe Skrivanek, Danielle Franklin, Elisa Guse, and Amy Jackson. Others are Janet Jordan, Currin Jouree, Michael Laws, Polly Rains, Tommie Rains, Judy Smithey, Mary Trombley, Juanda Tate, Ken Weaver, and Pat Weaver.

Auditions for Duncanville Community Theatre’s next production, “Little Old Ladies in Tennis Shoes,” are Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The show’s performances is scheduled for Nov. 7-9 and 14-16.

Tickets to “Artifice” are priced at $13 for Thursday night performances, or $15 for Friday/Saturday performances. All performances of “Artifice” will be at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street in Main Station. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. To reserve tickets for “Artifice,” call 972-780-5707.

Comments

comments