Dallas County Reports 322 New COVID-19 Cases and 9 Deaths

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

58% of Adults 65 & Up In Dallas County Have Been Vaccinated

DALLAS — As of 2:00 pm April 26, 2021 Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 322 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 219 confirmed cases and 103 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 256,561 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 41,076 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 3,862 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and over 401,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of April 26, 58.17% of individuals 65 and older are fully vaccinated in Dallas County.

Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park resumed today and will continue through Saturday.

Brazil Variant Detected In Dallas

According to UT Southwestern, scientists have identified the first cases of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 infection in North Texas.

The emergence of the Brazil variant in North Texas is considered worrisome, listed as a Variant of Concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because it is more easily transmitted and is less susceptible to antibodies. Antibody treatments (convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies) and post-vaccine antibodies have a more difficult time binding to the Brazil variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. This can render vaccines less effective, a factor known as vaccine escape.

“These findings reinforce the importance of vaccination – which helps slow the transmission of all types of virus and protects against more severe disease – and continuing to follow safeguards such as masking and distancing,” says Jeffrey SoRelle, M.D., Assistant Instructor of Pathology. “Even though the variant is known to evade the immune system, meaning less vaccine efficacy, vaccine protection is far better than having none.”

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was an inmate of a correctional facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Glenn Heights. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Week 15 10.8% Positivity Rate

To date, a total of 57 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; six cases of B.1.429 variants; and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Four have been hospitalized with 2 requiring intensive care unit admission. Seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 15 was 205, which is a rate of 7.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 15 (week ending 4/17/21), 10.8% of respiratory specimens tested positive SARS-CoV-2.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Resumes In Dallas County This Week

“Today we report a two-day total of 322 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths, representing the totals from Saturday and Sunday. COVID continues to be a serious health risk to which many of us have become numb. Everyone has an important role to play and that role is to become vaccinated. There is ample vaccine for everyone to get their shot and no reason to wait.

We will resume offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine along with the two-shot vaccines on Wednesday. You may choose either. On Thursday, we will be open later hours to accommodate those who have not gotten a shot during the regular daily operating hours at Fair Park.

It is important that as many of us get vaccinated as soon as possible to deny the virus enough hosts to mutate out of the protection of the vaccine. Getting vaccinated is the most important, simple step you can take to protect your own health, your family’s health, your community, and to help America beat COVID,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Comments

comments