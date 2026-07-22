Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa Launches Route 66 Centennial Getaway Package

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Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. – Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, a serene desert resort located between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, announces a new Route 66 Getaway package inspired by the centennial of America’s most iconic highway. Designed for travelers exploring New Mexico during this milestone year, the limited-time offer combines overnight accommodations with added conveniences, making the resort an ideal home base for discovering the history of Route 66.

“Route 66 has inspired road trips and adventures for generations, and we’re thrilled to celebrate its 100th anniversary with our guests,” said Claudia Wattenberg, general manager of Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa. “Whether travelers are retracing the Mother Road or exploring New Mexico for the first time, our resort offers a unique way to experience the region’s history, culture, and the traditions of the Santa Ana Pueblo.”

The Route 66 Getaway package offers nightly rates starting at $325, including: daily breakfast, complimentary valet parking, and a commemorative digital Route 66 New Mexico map. The package is available for stays through December 30, 2026, and can be reserved using offer code KICKS66.

Located on the Santa Ana Pueblo just three miles from the historic town of Bernalillo, Hyatt Regency Tamaya is the perfect retreat for travelers exploring Route 66. Bernalillo is located directly on the original 1926 to 1937 alignment of Route 66 along Camino del Pueblo, while the highway’s later route through Albuquerque is just 20 minutes south of the resort. Guests can spend the day discovering vintage roadside attractions, historic communities, and local landmarks before returning to Tamaya to unwind with luxury amenities and authentic Pueblo experiences.

Set on more than 500 acres between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa offers guests a distinctive Southwestern getaway that blends luxury accommodations with immersive cultural experiences. Guests can enjoy signature activities such as horseback rides along the Rio Grande and through the Bosque cottonwood forest, as well as educational programs highlighting the culture of the Santa Ana Pueblo, including traditional bread baking and hands-on experiences. Throughout the summer season, the resort also offers expanded family-friendly programming featuring activities such as relay races, a waterslide race, duck races and water balloon tosses, all designed for guests of the resort.

As part of Hyatt Regency Tamaya’s 25th anniversary year, guests can also book the resort’s Tamaya Silver Package using offer code TAMAYA25. Available through Dec. 31, 2026, the offer includes a reduced $25 resort fee, a $25 daily resort credit, and 25 percent off the resort’s 50-minute Signature Body Scrub and Tamaya Signature retail collection.

For more information about events at Hyatt Regency Tamaya (pronounced Tah-my-YAH), please visit hyattregencytamaya.com/meetings or call (505) 867-1234.

About Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa

Located between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico, Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa is situated on 500 acres of the historic Santa Ana Pueblo. The award-winning property offers spectacular views of the Sandia Mountains and 350 newly-renovated guestrooms combining pueblo-inspired design with modern comforts. Resort amenities include three luxurious outdoor pools, 18-hole championship Twin Warriors Golf Club, Tamaya Mist Spa & Salon and The Stables at Tamaya. Steeped in Pueblo culture, the resort is home to the Tamaya Cultural Learning Center & Museum and programming such as traditional bread baking demonstrations and tribal dance performances. A premier destination for weddings and events, Hyatt Regency Tamaya boasts more than 54,000 square feet of flexible, indoor and outdoor function space including Tamaya Ballroom and Cottonwoods Pavilion and Patio. On-site dining options include a regionally-inspired menu at Rio Grande Lounge, Santa Ana Café and seasonal, farm to table cuisine at Corn Maiden. For more information, please visit www.tamaya.hyatt.com. Follow @hyattregencytamaya on Facebook and Instagram.

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