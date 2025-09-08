Duncanville Arts Grants Approved by City Council

Facebook

The Duncanville City Council has approved funding for the City’s first round of Arts Grants, marking an exciting step forward in supporting local creativity and cultural expression. The funding follows the recommendations of the Duncanville Arts Commission, which carefully reviewed applications submitted during the inaugural grant cycle.

The new program provides financial support to artists, schools, and organizations whose projects will enrich Duncanville’s cultural life, encourage community engagement, and highlight the City’s growing arts presence.

“Arts are a powerful way to connect people, celebrate our culture, and strengthen community pride,” said Mayor Greg Contreras. “These grants represent an investment in Duncanville’s future as a creative and vibrant city.”

Duncanville Arts Grant Recipients

Beacons of Light – Kalen McGuire – $3,000; Dance Recital – Myatta Metzger-Flanagan – $3,000; • Duncanville Paws & Paint – Rotary Club of Duncanville – $3,000; Ellafair – Arts Commission – $3,000; Empowerment Through Ballet – TaKiyah Wallace-McMillian – $5,000; Fixin’ His Plate – Candice Y. Johnson – $3,000; Laughter is Good Medicine – K. Rochelle Enterprises, LLC – $3,000; Master’s Voice Christmas Concert – First Christian Church of Duncanville – $3,000; Mentor Moments – Village Tech Schools – $3,000; Musical Performance – Gerald Wise – $1,185; Painting in the Park – Downtown Gallery & Museum of Art – $3,000; Rhythms of Culture – Kaylyn Hayes – $3,000; Rhythm of the Heartbeat Dance Experience – Pink Diamonds Survivors of Cancer, Inc. – $3,000; and Supafly Studio – Bria Maiden – $3,000.

Together, these projects represent a wide variety of artistic disciplines—from dance and theater to music, visual arts, and community experiences—that will be shared with Duncanville residents in the coming year. The Arts Grant Program was designed to make the arts more accessible, inspire creativity, and provide opportunities for residents to experience the cultural richness of Duncanville.

Applications for Grants

For more information about the Arts Grant Program and to apply during the September 2025 application period, please visit the Art Grant Application. Also, make plans to attend the Wednesday, September 10 information session being held at Duncanville City Hall.