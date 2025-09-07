THE TRADE: A TRAGEDY IN FOUR QUARTERS in Dallas

Facebook

THE TRADE: A TRAGEDY IN FOUR QUARTERS by Dallas playwrights Matt Lyle and Matt Coleman, opens at Theatre Three Oct. 9. A fast-paced, highly unauthorized satire, THE TRADE runs through November 2 at the Quadrangle area theater.

“What can you expect from The Trade? Laughs. It’s very funny,” says playwright Matt Lyle. “The show is part over-the-top, epic Greek tragedy and part irreverent sports parody. Parody versions of all the major figures are there—Luka, Nico Harrison, Mark Cuban, Patrick Dumont, fans, beleaguered Mavs employees, beer vendors, Medusa. Everyone.”

Lyle and Coleman’s previous work, Raptured: A Sex Farce at the End of the World, was a patron favorite when it ran at Theatre Three stage in the spring of 2019.

“The Trade is particularly relevant to DALLAS,” says playwright Matt Coleman. “But it’s also relevant beyond Dallas. At its heart, this is a play about the abuse of power and a sort of loss of innocence as a group. When the trade happened, I think we all lost a little faith in an establishment we had believed in for so long, and we first recognized the ability of unchecked power to tear down something we all thought was too big to be torn down.”

The Trade Plot Synopsis

Curious to know more? Here’s a brief synopsis: The Dallas Mavericks are on the brink of greatness—so naturally, Nico slams the self-destruct button. With a Greek chorus narrating the tragic downfall, a Kiss Cam, “Luka Dončić,” “Mark Cuban,” and a cameo from “Anthony Davis’s Hernia,” The Trade skewers the madness behind the moves, the myth that millionaires and billionaires must know what they’re doing, and the heartbreak of loving something that doesn’t love you back. In Dallas, tragedy wears Nikes.

“The Trade is the third world premiere at T3 of a hilarious comedy from these two degenerate playwrights!” says Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt. “On the heels of Big Scary Animals and Raptured, The Trade at T3 will be the trifecta! Sports-ball’s greatest tragedy, meet The GREEK CHORUS! They’re coming from the deep and it’s ‘all net!’”

Tickets for THE TRADE: A TRAGEDY IN FOUR QUARTERS range from $10-$40, and are on sale now at Theatre3Dallas.com. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 x1 or e-mail at [email protected]. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede Street in the Dallas Quadrangle. Parking is complimentary with T3 validation in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage. For more information please visit Theatre3Dallas.com.