CAF Brings Aviation Discovery Fest to Dallas Oct. 3-4

Commerative Air Force (CAF) brings its educational Aviation Discovery Fest back to Dallas Executive Airport Oct. 3-4. Since its inception in 1957, the CAF has worked to preserve, protect and share the history of American military aviation.For the third year, the Dallas-based nonprofit will host Aviation Discovery Fest at Dallas Executive Airport. Additional opportunities for airplane rides will be available after the festival ends, on Sunday, Oct. 5.

This year’s theme for the festival is Victory – as in Victory in World War II, which the Allies declared 80 years ago, defeating the Axis powers in Europe in May 1945, and in Asia that September. The festival celebrates the legacy of American airpower with warbird rides, cockpit tours, flight demos, veteran tributes, immersive exhibits, and much more.

A fantastic array of historically significant and beautiful airplanes, most from the WWII era, will be on display at the Aviation Discovery Fest. Many can be booked for private rides. For true history buffs, these airplane rides serve as bucket-list memories and an exceptional way to experience history. Funds generated from rides help maintain and preserve these flying pieces of history. In addition to rides, several airplanes attending will offer cockpit tours and hands-on experiences.

Featured Aircraft and Classifications

• B-29 Superfortress FIFI, Heavy Bomber*

• B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, Heavy Bomber

• Douglas R4D Ready for Duty, Transport*

• P-51 Mustang Red Nose, Fighter*

• AT-6 Texan Nella, Trainer*

• PT-13 Stearman, Trainer *

• SB2C Helldiver, Dive Bomber*

• SBD Dauntless, Dive Bomber*

• T-34 Mentor, Trainer*

• P-40 Warhawk, Fighter

• C-45 Yellow Belly, Transport*

• PT-19 Pride of Corsicana, Trainer*

• C-45 Expeditor Bucket of Bolts, Transport*

• T-34 Mentor, Trainer*

• T-33 Shooting Star, Trainer

• AC-47 Spooky, Transport

• L-2 Sentinel, Liaison

• Citabria, Trainer

• J-3 Cub Lulu Belle, Liaison

* Indicates paid rides available.

Henry B. Tipple National Aviation Education Center

But the Aviation Discovery Fest offers more than just seeing these historic warbirds. Families will enjoy one of the largest Living History experiences available in Texas, with re-enactors and military vehicles. These expertly staffed interactive displays bring the wartime experience to life for guests of all ages. Kids will love the chance to ride in a half-track or other military vehicle.

Visitors will find the Aviation Discovery Zone inside the Henry B. Tipple National Aviation Education Center (NAEC). This highly interactive area includes dozens of educational experiences, live performances and more. Throughout the weekend, veterans will share their experiences, often in front of the airplanes that were historically significant during the campaigns in which they served.

The event will also include a classic car show featuring restored vehicles from the 1930s through 1950s.

CAF Celebrates Veterans

“Our veterans are celebrated in every aspect of Aviation Discovery Fest,” said Leah Block, Vice President of Marketing for the Commemorative Air Force. “We help their stories come to life and impact people in ways that cannot be experienced anywhere else.”

Friday, Oct. 3, is Education Day at Aviation Discovery Fest. On that day, school groups and homeschooled children can attend the event free of charge when registered by Sept. 20. Schools or homeschool groups should register to attend here: aviationdiscoveryfest.org/education-day.

Volunteers are needed throughout the weekend. Those interested should register here: aviationdiscoveryfest.org/volunteer.

Tickets for the Aviation Discovery Fest are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, and free for kids 5 and younger. A family pass, which includes two adult tickets and up to three children’s tickets on Saturday, is available for $40, which reflects up to a $35 savings. Tickets for the event can be purchased at aviationdiscoveryfest.org.

CAF Aviation Discovery Fest in Dallas

Friday, Oct. 3: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 4: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Additional airplane rides available on Sunday, Oct. 5. Where: 5657 Mariner Drive in Dallas. Price: Tickets (Good for 1 Day; not including online fees)-Family Pass (2 adults & up to 3 kids ages 18 and younger; valid for Saturday or Sunday entry) $40; Adults (18-64) $20; Seniors (65 & up) $15; Veterans & CAF Colonels $10; Students (6-17) $15; Kids 5 and younger are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult-Free on Friday for registered school-age students, children under 5, active/retired military, and CAF Colonel members.

For more information please visit aviationdiscoveryfest.org.