Duncanville Arts Foundation Launching Arts Junction in Old Rail Station

Duncanville Arts Foundation, the city’s first nonprofit dedicated to supporting and incubating local arts initiatives while providing a permanent home for the growing nonprofit arts sector, announced Arts Junction as its first project.

Arts Junction, a creative campus and incubator, will be located in the Old Rail Station at 202 W. Center Street. Press info says “Arts Junction is envisioned as the taproot of a growing, artist-first community in Duncanville. It will create the conditions where arts organizations can establish themselves, contribute to community livability, and enhance the surrounding neighborhood.”

Arts Foundation Founding Executive Director

The foundation is helmed by Ron Thompson, who served as the Chair of the Duncanville Arts Commission during its formative years.

“The Duncanville Arts Commission provided the framework; now the Foundation creates the engine to carry it forward. Arts Junction will be both a home for established programs and a space to incubate new ideas. The strategy is simple: provide support, access to resources, and opportunity, then step back and let artists lead. This is not a role handed down to artists as a means to someone else’s end. This is a strategic investment for the arts community to shape Duncanville.”

Board Chair Sarah Macias

Macias, who also served on the Duncanville 2040 Comprehensive Plan Committee, emphasized the civic importance of the Foundation’s work, saying, “The Duncanville Arts Foundation aligns arts policy with long-term planning. It ensures the cultural goals outlined in the Comprehensive Plan are matched with structure, resources, and vision. This is how we secure a vibrant arts future for Duncanville.”

Tim Maiden, longtime business leader, member of the recently passed Duncanville 2040 Comprehensive Plan Committee, and family partner of the Old Rail Station property, added, “The Foundation creates a vital structure for our city’s future. I am excited to see the arts become part of Old Rail Station in a way that strengthens community life and neighborhood appeal. It will be exciting to see how the arts contribute to the success of the other tenants, as well as the new entertainment and dining options coming to the development.”

Duncanville Arts Junction

Arts Junction will be the community building shown in the photo, in the foreground to the right. The entire property will be an arts activation. For more info on the Old Rail Station project, please visit oldrailstation.com.

Arts Junction will function as a working campus and incubator, providing space for artists, emerging nonprofits, and community programs to develop and test new ideas. The site will host workshops, pop-up exhibitions, performances, and collaborative projects designed to spark cultural activity and civic engagement. Residents can expect to see pilot initiatives beginning in early 2026, with a phased rollout of incubated programs throughout the year.

Duncanville Arts Foundation

The Duncanville Arts Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultural development and building the infrastructure needed for a thriving arts community. Its mission is to establish successful arts programs, incubate new initiatives, and steward projects such as Arts Junction.

The Foundation is governed by its Board of Directors, chaired by Sarah Macias, and led by Founding Executive Director Ron Thompson. The launch of the Foundation and Arts Junction builds on the work of the Duncanville Arts Commission and the recent passage of the Duncanville 2040 Comprehensive Plan, making the arts central to the city’s identity and growth.