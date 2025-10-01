Maria Callas Hologram Tour at Music Hall at Fair Park Dallas

Facebook

Maria Callas in Concert: The Hologram Tour by BASE Xperiential opens at the Music Hall at Fair Park at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The one night only concert is presented by a partnership between Broadway Dallas and The Dallas Opera, celebrating the Music Hall’s Centennial. Since it opened in 1925, the Music Hall has been the cultural touchstone for the citizens of Dallas.

State-of-the-art holographic technology will bring world-renowned opera star Maria Callas to life on the Music Hall stage. Featuring the legendary soprano’s digitally remastered recordings, this concert will include iconic arias from Bellini, Bizet, Verdi, Puccini, Gounod, and more, with live accompaniment from the “glorious playing” of The Dallas Opera Orchestra (The Dallas Morning News).

Dallas Arts Partnerships

“Broadway Dallas believes that partnerships among Dallas arts organizations are a key element of what makes this such a fantastic arts community,” says Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “Partnering with The Dallas Opera to present this groundbreaking new way to experience an important piece of Dallas history is extremely exciting for all of us. The combination of tradition and technology perfectly suits our celebration of the Music Hall Centennial as we reflect on the past and look toward the future.”

In November 1957, the Dallas Civic Opera (now The Dallas Opera) officially opened with a headlining concert starring Maria Callas at the State Fair Music Hall (now Music Hall at Fair Park). Callas, even then the most famous diva in the world, was accompanied by Maestro Nicola Rescigno and The Dallas Civic Opera Orchestra. Together they dazzled audiences, setting a new artistic precedent for opera stars and companies around the globe.

It was a night to remember, as TIME magazine recounts, “[At the end] Callas took a single step forward—so dramatic that people all but jumped. She raised a commanding hand over her head, then threw her arms wide and sent that last full note straight up through the roof.”

Maria Callas Voice Returns to Music Hall

Nearly 70 years later, Maria Callas’ electrifying voice will be reunited with The Dallas Opera Orchestra at the Music Hall to make history once again.

“The incomparable diva Maria Callas is lovingly entwined with the heart of The Dallas Opera. Her 1957 opening night concert set the bar for our company’s artistic standards,” says Ian Derrer, The Dallas Opera’s Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Broadway Dallas to relive Callas’s incredible legacy – and with it, an important part of Dallas history.”

Maria Callas in Concert: The Hologram Tour

Tickets to the concert are available exclusively at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing [email protected].

Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas in 2022. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs. For more information, please visit BroadwayDallas.org.

The Dallas Opera

One of the leading opera companies in the country, The Dallas Opera has an extraordinary legacy of world-class productions and thrilling premieres featuring the greatest operatic artists of our time. Inaugurated in 1957 with a concert featuring the incomparable Maria Callas, TDO is known for the notable U.S. debuts and appearances of a host of legendary artists including Plácido Domingo, Dame Joan Sutherland, Jon Vickers, Franco Zeffirelli, and Sir David McVicar. TDO’s home is the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District. For more info, please visit dallasopera.org.

BASE Xperiential’s productions harness the magic of mixed-media, holographic and live entertainment to create concerts and theater experiences for global audiences. BASE has developed a library of compelling content including holographic productions of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Maria Callas and Whitney Houston. A BASE Entertainment company, a disruptive and leading force in the entertainment industry for the past 35 years, they are headquartered in Houston.