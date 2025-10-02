Celebrating Autumn at Branson’s Silver Dollar City

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

We’re ready to celebrate autumn at Branson’s Silver Dollar City next week. My husband and I are always happy to return to Branson MO, a favorite vacation destination of ours. It’s a picturesque area, where native Texans like us can enjoy a new and different view, such as tree leaves sporting fall colors. We’re hoping to also find cooler weather, while it’s still in the 90s here.

We’re excited to see some new shows, like David the Musical at Sight & Sound Theatre, while in Branson. We’re also eager to return to Silver Dollar City during the annual autumn Harvest Festival. Now through October 26 there will be 20,000 pumpkins—including some that weigh over 1,000 pounds and others that have been made into creative sculptures—decorating the grounds.

Silver Dollar City Craftsmen

My husband’s favorite Harvest Fest happening, though, is meeting the craftsmen. Silver Dollar City welcomes hundreds of visiting artisans from across the country, showcasing heritage crafts, fine art, home goods and fiber arts, just to name a few. The City’s own resident master craftsmen demonstrate blacksmithing, glassblowing, pottery and more.

In addition to craft booths throughout the park, limited-time experience include:

• Master pumpkin carver Barry Brown creates pumpkin masterpieces in real time while he shares stories and provides carving tips.

• Real chuck wagon “cookies” demonstrate and compete at the Cowboy Camp.

• A showcase of western-inspired artists includes Yellowstone & Gunsmoke star Buck Taylor at The Cowboy Emporium.

Harvest Festival Kitchen Artisans

Photo courtesy Silver Dollar CityMy favorite thing to do at Silver Dollar City is trying as many different foods as possible. The City’s kitchen artisans always craft a truly delectable fall menu filled with fall flavors and seasonal ingredients. Limited-time items at eateries throughout the park include hearty soups, stews and skillets, and walk-around treats. And of course, festive beverages and desserts showcasing pumpkin and apple.

On our last visit, we discovered the value-priced Tasting Passport. For just $37, you can choose five different items from numerous food vendors scattered around the park. Food and beverage choices are available at so many places it’s hard to choose just five, though.

The list of available passport foods starts with A for apple dumplings and goes through the alphabet, with such goodies as gumbo, pizza, cold cider, firecracker chicken waffle cone, Succotash Skillet, smoked sausage mac and cheese, and Buffalo chicken stuffed potato. Pumpkin lovers can choose from pumpkin bread pudding, pumpkin spiced ribs, pumpkin chili, and pumpkin pretzels.

For more info about the family-friendly activities and quality entertainment at Silver Dollar City, visit Silverdollarcity.com.