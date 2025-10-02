Celebrating Autumn at Branson’s Silver Dollar City

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Silver Dollar City Branson pumpkins
Photo courtesy Silver Dollar City

We’re ready to celebrate autumn at Branson’s Silver Dollar City next week. My husband and I are always happy to return to Branson MO, a favorite vacation destination of ours. It’s a picturesque area, where native Texans like us can enjoy a new and different view, such as tree leaves sporting fall colors. We’re hoping to also find cooler weather, while it’s still in the 90s here.

We’re excited to see some new shows, like David the Musical at Sight & Sound Theatre, while in Branson. We’re also eager to return to Silver Dollar City during the annual autumn Harvest Festival. Now through October 26 there will be 20,000 pumpkins—including some that weigh over 1,000 pounds and others that have been made into creative sculptures—decorating the grounds.

Silver Dollar City Craftsmen

My husband’s favorite Harvest Fest happening, though, is meeting the craftsmen. Silver Dollar City welcomes hundreds of visiting artisans from across the country, showcasing heritage crafts, fine art, home goods and fiber arts, just to name a few. The City’s own resident master craftsmen demonstrate blacksmithing, glassblowing, pottery and more.

In addition to craft booths throughout the park, limited-time experience include:
• Master pumpkin carver Barry Brown creates pumpkin masterpieces in real time while he shares stories and provides carving tips.
• Real chuck wagon “cookies” demonstrate and compete at the Cowboy Camp.
• A showcase of western-inspired artists includes Yellowstone & Gunsmoke star Buck Taylor at The Cowboy Emporium.

Harvest Festival Kitchen Artisans

Photo courtesy Silver Dollar CityMy favorite thing to do at Silver Dollar City is trying as many different foods as possible. The City’s kitchen artisans always craft a truly delectable fall menu filled with fall flavors and seasonal ingredients. Limited-time items at eateries throughout the park include hearty soups, stews and skillets, and walk-around treats. And of course, festive beverages and desserts showcasing pumpkin and apple.

On our last visit, we discovered the value-priced Tasting Passport. For just $37, you can choose five different items from numerous food vendors scattered around the park. Food and beverage choices are available at so many places it’s hard to choose just five, though.

SDC apple dumplings
Photo courtesy Silver Dollar City

The list of available passport foods starts with A for apple dumplings and goes through the alphabet, with such goodies as gumbo, pizza, cold cider, firecracker chicken waffle cone, Succotash Skillet, smoked sausage mac and cheese, and Buffalo chicken stuffed potato. Pumpkin lovers can choose from pumpkin bread pudding, pumpkin spiced ribs, pumpkin chili, and pumpkin pretzels.

For more info about the family-friendly activities and quality entertainment at Silver Dollar City, visit Silverdollarcity.com.

Previous articleDuncanville Arts Foundation Launching Arts Junction in Old Rail Station
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.