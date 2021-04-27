Dr. Hudson Receives UNCF-TCEE Humanitarian Award

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Congratulations Dr. Hudson

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gerald B. Hudson became the first K-12 School Superintendent to receive the United Negro College Fund (UNCF)-Tarrant County Education Endowment (TCEE) Humanitarian Award on April 16 in Fort Worth.

“It is a great honor,” Hudson said. “It is nice that someone recognizes and appreciates the things I am trying to do. For them to even consider me is incredibly humbling.”

Hudson was one of six honorees that were recognized during a ceremony that featured speeches by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. Fellow honorees included Texas Southern University administrator Dr. Kendall Harris and former Dallas Mavericks forward Sam Perkins.

Tammy Pierce, chairperson for the Dallas-based United Black Contractors Association, selected the honorees.

“He’s an outstanding person who has achieved outstanding things,” Pierce said. “He’s a young African American male and a Superintendent. In order to reach this position, he’s had to overcome a lot of barriers. Each of the honorees has positively impacted children in some form or fashion. Cedar Hill ISD is one of the top school districts.”

‘Outstanding Job as an Educational Leader’

UNCF Area Development Director Matilda Louree said Hudson has done an outstanding job as an educational leader.

“We applaud the leadership of Dr. Hudson and this award — we support the work that he’s doing in education,” Louree said.

Hudson was born and raised in Dallas, graduating from Skyline High School. He graduated from Texas Tech University before becoming a teacher and a coach, then earned a Master’s Degree and a Doctorate from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

He first became a Superintendent in 2017, with Jasper ISD, in southeast Texas, and then returned to the Metroplex as Cedar Hill ISD’s Superintendent in 2019.

“Cedar Hill ISD is very proud, but not surprised, to learn of this honor for Dr. Hudson,” CHISD Board President Cheryl Wesley said. “He is extremely committed to all of our scholars and educators on a daily basis.”

Comments

comments