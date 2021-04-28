Meals for Moms Mega Mobile Market Food Distribution At AT&T Stadium

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Tarrant Area Food Bank Holds Event May 4

Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB), in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys and Arlington Police and Fire departments, is holding a Meals for Moms Mega Mobile Market (mass food distribution) at AT&T Stadium on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. This market is estimated to serve approximately 2,000-4,000 families.

This Meals for Moms collaboration comes on the heels of TAFB’s recording-setting Mega Mobile Market at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 20, 2020, which was the largest food distribution of any kind in the North Texas area, distributing 778,090 pounds of Thanksgiving-related food, including turkey, chicken and other related groceries to 9,154 families.

Volunteers from TAFB and several area organizations are slated to be on hand to assist with the event. KLTY Radio (94.9 FM) is also set to be in attendance playing music for clients waiting in line.

All Are Welcome, No Registration Required

The Meals for Moms Mega Mobile Market is designed to serve anyone who needs food assistance. This includes families who are still facing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those who are looking to provide a Mother’s Day meal for their family. No identification or documentation is required. All are welcome to receive food at this market.

The Mega Mobile Market is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, distributing food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. The market will be located in Lot 4 at AT&T Stadium, which is directly east of the stadium near the corner of Cowboys Way and AT&T Way.

The pandemic brought to light how easy it is for people to slide into food insecurity. TAFB realizes this need and has worked diligently with the partners listed above to prepare for this market. TAFB is committed to providing families with access to enough nutritious food to provide a Mother’s Day meal to celebrate the matriarch of their households. The goal is to spread the word about this event as far as possible to ensure that no family goes hungry in the 13 counties that they serve, particularly moms looking to feed their families.

