Don’t Miss Luminova At Globe Life Field

Last night we visited the media preview of Luminova at Globe Life Field. Regardless of the warm Texas weather, this holiday event will fill you with holiday cheer. They are enforcing masks and social distancing to keep all visitors safe.

From November 20th to January 3rd Luminova will be filled with over 3 million of the brightest lights along with a 65-foot tree. The attraction has something for everyone from strolling Christmas carolers, Christmas train rides for the kids, and plenty of photo ops.

Feeling more adventurous, you can lace up some skates and take the ice on the largest outdoor ice-skating rink in Texas (10,000 sq. ft.). Or, you can watch others on the ice while enjoying some delicious food from vendors including a Fletcher’s Corny Dog. There’s also Funnel Cake, Philly Cheese Steak, Grilled Stuffed Quesadillas, Ribbon Fries and other fine foods.

It was so amazing to see how Globe Life Field has transformed into a true winter wonderland! The decorations are incredible as people continue to walk; they will enter this remarkable light tunnel. There will be many surprises along the way. Kids can play hopscotch safely there are buttons that are on the ground that light up. The joy on the kid’s faces is priceless. Oh, and yes, even the Big Jolly guy himself is in the house and available for photos.

Don’t let this pass you by as this will be one of the best holiday events in DFW this holiday season. Note: Tickets are selling fast with limits on capacity, so make your plans now. . Prices start at $14.99. A family pack, which includes two adults and up to three kids, starts at $59.99. Want a VIP experience for you and up to 40 guests? From smaller Christmas gatherings of 10 people to larger parties up to 40, get a luxury suite for the ultimate VIP experience for the entire night.

You can not buy tickets at the Globe Life Field ticket windows. The Luminova Box Office is located at the main event entrance across from Texas Live ! Tickets are sold online or at the Luminova Box Office only.

