Chevel Shepherd and Wynn Williams will perform at Texas Live! Nov. 13-14

Ultimate Bullfighters will dazzle audiences in the PBR World Finals Fan Zone at AT&T Stadium

PUEBLO, Colo. (October 29, 2020) – Ahead of the 2020 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast on Nov. 12-15 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, the league has announced a series of free-to-attend fan events, including a two concerts and a $10,000 Ultimate Bullfighters event.

Scheduled for Nov. 13-14, the two-part concert series will be held at Texas Live!, while the UBF event will be part of the action-packed programming at the PBR World Finals Fan Zone in Lot 4 of AT&T Stadium.

All programming for the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast at Texas Live! will abide by all local and state health protocols, including:

Masks will be required to be worn by all individuals while inside Texas Live!.

All Texas Live! employees will undergo a daily health questionnaire and temperature check prior to beginning work.

Tables will be socially-distanced from one another.

Health and hygiene reminders, including frequent hand washing, will be placed strategically throughout the venue. Floor clings will also be affixed to the floor to promote social distancing in high traffic areas.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue in high touch point areas to promote hand hygiene.

Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, ATMs, handrails, elevators, trash bins and smoking areas.

PBR will bring to fans a two-part concert series at 9:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 13-14 in the 30,000 square-foot Backyard at Texas Live!, featuring Chevel Shepherd and Wynn Williams.

Winner of Season 15 of The Voice, Shepherd is heard prominently in the PBR’s anthem, “Be Cowboy,” showcased at the beginning of every CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network telecast.

The teen sensation, slated to perform on Saturday, November 14, has opened for the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Grammy Award-winning Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, and others. Shepherd launched her debut EP Everybody’s Got a Story in March 2020.

In January, Fort Worth-native Williams released his first full-length album “Wynn Williams,” featuring his first single, “Man What A Woman,” as well as the hit “Yeah Buddy.”

No stranger to the western sports world, Williams, scheduled to take to the stage on Friday, November 13, is a former steer wrestler, competing in both the high school ranks and collegiate competition for Texas A&M.

Joining the action-packed menu of entertainment in Lot 4, a two-day UBF event will also be held in the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast Fan Zone on Nov. 13-14. The UBF was launched in 2020 as a partnership between Luke Kaufman and two-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney (Statesville, North Carolina).

Throughout the two days of action, nine of the world’s best freestyle bullfighters will compete through a three-round progressive elimination format until a champion is crowned.

On Friday, November 13 starting at 6:00 p.m. CT, all nine competitors will compete, with the day’s event featuring three pools of three bullfighters each. At the conclusion of the night, the Top 2 competitors from each pool will advance.

Saturday, November 14, beginning at 2:30 p.m., the six advancing bullfighters will compete in two, three-man rounds, with the top bullfighter from each round advancing to compete for the title of champion.

In freestyle bullfighting, a bullfighter competes for 60 seconds against a fighting bull predominantly of Spanish descent in an effort to score points for maneuvers performed during the one-minute competition. Unlike traditional bullfighting, the animals are not harmed.

Bullfighters are judged solely on their ability to perform gravity-defying often acrobatic stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit.

The bullfighters set to compete in the $10,000 Lone Star State event are: Sage Seay (Hackberry, Louisiana), Chance Moorman (Lytle, Texas), Justin Josey (Apache, Oklahoma), Knox Dunn (Slaughter, Louisiana), Tucker Lane (Oak Grove, Missouri), Tyler Washburn (White Cloud, Michigan), Chase Blythe (Concord, North Carolina), Alex McWilliams (Paso Robles, California), and Andres Gonzalez (Woodland, California).

As one of the UBF’s final regular-season event prior its 10-day Fort Worth Championships, the stakes will be high for all competitors.

With $22,300 in season earnings, Seay is currently ranked No. 1 in the UBF standings. His 2020 season has been highlighted by four event victories, including at the Dale Brisby/J.B. Mauney Invitational in Winnebago, Texas.

Seay is also no stranger to success at AT&T Stadium. A past victor in Arlington, Louisiana-native won the freestyle bullfighting event held in tandem with the 2019 PBR Global Cup USA.

Ranked No. 2 with $15,650 in earnings, Moorman will compete in his home state after netting he largest single event payout of the season for $10,000 at the UBF Southern Classic in Gainesville, Georgia, on September 26.

Including the previously announced line-up of activities, the complete schedule of Fan Zone and Texas Live! programming surrounding the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast is:

Thursday, November 12th:

12-1:00 p.m. Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside The Barrel” Taping @ Cooper Tires Stage in Lot 4

12-1:30 p.m. 2020 MBR (Miniature Bull Riders) Finals Round 1 @ Lot 4

3-4:30 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals Round 2 @ Lot 4

Friday, November 13th:

12-1:00 p.m. Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside The Barrel” Taping @ Cooper Tires Stage in Lot 4

4-5:15 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals Round 3 @ Lot 4

5:30-6 p.m. 2020 PBR World Finals Black Carpet Rider Arrival @ Cooper Tires Stage

6-7 p.m. Ultimate Bullfighters

9:30 p.m. Wynn Williams Post-Show Concert @ Texas Live!

Saturday, November 14th :

12-1:00 p.m. Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside The Barrel” Taping @ Cooper Tires Stage in Lot 4

12:30-1:45 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals Round 4 @ Lot 4

2:30-3:30 p.m. Ultimate Bullfighters

3:30-4 p.m. 2020 PBR World Finals Black Carpet Rider Arrival @ Cooper Tires Stage

4-5:15 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals Round 5 @ Lot 4

9:30 p.m. Chevel Shepherd Post-Show Concert @ Texas Live!

Sunday, November 15th:

1:30-2 p.m. 2020 PBR World Finals Black Carpet Rider Arrival @ Cooper Tires Stage

2-3:15 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals Championship @ Lot 4

The 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast will be held Nov. 12-15 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the AT&T Stadium Box Office, online at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com, or via the phone to PBR Customer Service at (800) 732-1727.

