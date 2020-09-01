Fletchers Original Corny Dogs Available At Golden Chick

Get Your Corny Dog Fix At Golden Chick

DALLAS (September 1, 2020) – If you’re a big fan of Fletcher’s corny dogs and have been unable to get to one of their pop up events, we have some good news. Golden Chick is here to save the day with a new partnership that begins today!

Our love for you is deep…deep fried. That’s why Texas comfort food legends Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs and Golden Chick are teaming up to save the crave.

When the State Fair of Texas was cancelled, it was another reminder that 2020 is one of the worst years on record. But, not all is lost.

Beginning Tuesday, September 1, through Sunday, October 25, the rapidly growing quick-service chicken brand will be serving the Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at 187 of its restaurants throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The limited-time offer will not be available at Golden Chick locations in Florida or South Carolina.

“Like many others, we were disappointed to hear that the State Fair was cancelled and after the year we’ve had we could all use a little comfort food,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “While we serve Original Golden Tenders, Fletcher’s is the creator of the Original Corny Dog, and what better way to make the two widely accessible than to serve them both at our restaurants and in our drive-thrus. We each have a presence at the annual State Fair of Texas and over 50 years of service in the Lone Star State – the partnership makes perfect sense.”

Fletcher’s sells an average of 500,000 Corny Dogs during the annual fair season. When the news broke that the state fair would be cancelled, the Fletcher’s team wheeled out their catering trucks to create pop-ups throughout North Texas to keep the tradition alive. Now with its partnership with Golden Chick, the excitement does not stop there.

Available In Texas, Oklahoma & Louisiana

“”Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas has been a time-honored tradition for millions of Texans since 1942,” said Aaron Fletcher on behalf of the Fletcher family. “When the news of its cancellation for 2020 hit, we knew that something had to be done to reach the hundreds of thousands of fans that would be disappointed they couldn’t get their hands on this time-honored favorite. We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Golden Chick to bring our world-famous Original Corny Dogs to not just DFW, but all of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana!”

Golden Chick has always dedicated its attention to performance, committing to speed, cleanliness and overall quality for its guests. Throughout the partnership, Golden Chick will be hosting socially distanced community events and give back initiatives.

“Our team has been working alongside Fletcher’s to ensure we are providing the same hand-battered, made to order product that would have been offered at the State Fair of Texas,” said J. Sullivan, Golden Chick’s executive chef. “Trust me when I say that Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs pair well with your Golden Chick favorites. This is a delicious collaboration and there is even more in store.”

The Original Corny Dog is available at a price of $5.00 and as a combo with golden fries and a drink for $7.99.

Save

Comments

comments