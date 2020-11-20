DeSoto ISD to Launch Stakeholders Experience Surveys

DeSoto ISD Seeks Unbiased Feedback

(DESOTO, TX) — With a laser focus on creating a world-class district and improving the learning outcomes for students, DeSoto ISD invites its stakeholders – students and their families, employees, and community members – to help shape the future by participating in the upcoming fall administration of its Experience Surveys in December.

The goal is to gather an honest account of the culture, climate and experiences of the DeSoto ISD school community to provide a baseline for growth and awareness as the district enters its next phase of the strategic planning process to reimagine DeSoto ISD.

“As a district, we know that we have areas of opportunities and also some areas that are truly points of pride. We also understand that for us to create the best possible plan for the future of DeSoto ISD students and staff, we must collect a quality sample of honest, unbiased feedback from all members of our community,” Dr. D’Andre J. Weaver, superintendent of schools said. “I encourage everyone in our community, especially parents, students, and staff, to become change agents and help us shape the future of DeSoto ISD. Many of you are counting on us and right now, we need you and your voice to ensure that change occurs.”

This administration of Experience Surveys will measure social-emotional well-being and academic engagement; school climate, culture, and environment including staff-student relationships and professional development.

The community and family input will be collected holistically and will center around the topics of engagement, barriers, and community priorities among other topics.

Survey Includes Students

DeSoto ISD will survey students in grades 3-12, teachers, campus and district administrators, and all non-instructional staff.

This information will be used to guide our educational practices and programs that support safe, relevant, and effective school learning communities.

“The survey is designed to assess the perceptions, mindsets, and habits of all stakeholders. The results provide critical feedback for our district to respond to the social, academic, and emotional needs of our school community. Moreover, the data help us align actions to achieve district goals,” Bridget Nevels DeSoto ISD Interim Student Support Services and district survey coordinator said.

All of the questions have been reviewed by district staff and are appropriate for school-aged students. A copy of the student survey will be made available via your child’s campus for parents to review if desired.

Visit www.DeSotoISD.org/ExperienceSurvey to access the survey.

The survey window opens December 1 and closes December 11 at 10 p.m.

