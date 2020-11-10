Disney On Ice Comes To Fort Worth In December

Dream Big With Disney on Ice In Fort Worth

Fort Worth, Texas (November 10, 2020 ) – Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to Fort Worth December 17th-20th at Dickies Arena, kicking off the start of a multi-city tour. Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating. Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!

While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is introducing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines. Additionally, Pod Seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance. Seating capacity at the Dickies Arena for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place. As an additional precaution, a face covering is required for those age 2 and older unless otherwise exempted from doing so by law. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here

Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs will find the process easier than ever thanks to a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options. Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at the American Airlines Center or from the comfort of their seats. Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the show. Additional information can be found here

